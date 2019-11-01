Viavi Solutions (NASDAQ:VIAV) Announces Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.02 EPS

Viavi Solutions (NASDAQ:VIAV) posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday. The communications equipment provider reported $0.18 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.16 by $0.02, Briefing.com reports. Viavi Solutions had a return on equity of 16.75% and a net margin of 0.48%. The company had revenue of $299.80 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $287.31 million. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.15 earnings per share. Viavi Solutions’s quarterly revenue was up 11.7% on a year-over-year basis. Viavi Solutions updated its Q2 guidance to $0.18 to $0.20 EPS.

Viavi Solutions stock traded up $1.07 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $15.96. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 4,064,800 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,185,403. Viavi Solutions has a fifty-two week low of $9.17 and a fifty-two week high of $15.98. The company has a quick ratio of 2.87, a current ratio of 3.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80. The company has a market cap of $3.38 billion, a P/E ratio of 30.69 and a beta of 1.06. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $14.50 and a 200-day simple moving average of $13.78.

Get Viavi Solutions alerts:

In other news, SVP Ralph Rondinone sold 3,200 shares of Viavi Solutions stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $14.19, for a total transaction of $45,408.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 27,398 shares in the company, valued at $388,777.62. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Timothy Campos sold 11,500 shares of Viavi Solutions stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $14.06, for a total value of $161,690.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 112,622 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,583,465.32. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 56,009 shares of company stock worth $794,569. 0.88% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of analysts have weighed in on the company. Northland Securities restated a “buy” rating and issued a $18.00 price target on shares of Viavi Solutions in a research note on Thursday. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Viavi Solutions from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $16.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Monday, September 16th. Stifel Nicolaus set a $15.00 price target on Viavi Solutions and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, August 16th. ValuEngine cut Viavi Solutions from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 1st. Finally, TheStreet upgraded Viavi Solutions from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Monday, October 7th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. Viavi Solutions has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $15.89.

Viavi Solutions Company Profile

Viavi Solutions Inc provides network test, monitoring, and assurance solutions to communications service providers, enterprises, network equipment manufacturers, civil government, military, and avionics customers worldwide. The company operates through Network Enablement, Service Enablement, and Optical Security and Performance Products segments.

Featured Article: Earnings Reports

Receive News & Ratings for Viavi Solutions Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Viavi Solutions and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.