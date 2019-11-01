Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ) Shares Sold by Baystate Wealth Management LLC

Baystate Wealth Management LLC decreased its stake in Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ) by 8.8% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 14,180 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock after selling 1,368 shares during the quarter. Baystate Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Verizon Communications were worth $856,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Mawer Investment Management Ltd. raised its stake in shares of Verizon Communications by 19.2% in the 2nd quarter. Mawer Investment Management Ltd. now owns 4,281,706 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock valued at $244,614,000 after acquiring an additional 688,375 shares during the period. Richard C. Young & CO. LTD. raised its stake in shares of Verizon Communications by 6.0% in the 2nd quarter. Richard C. Young & CO. LTD. now owns 252,220 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock valued at $14,409,000 after acquiring an additional 14,296 shares during the period. HighTower Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Verizon Communications by 6.3% in the 2nd quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 2,057,475 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock valued at $117,566,000 after acquiring an additional 122,790 shares during the period. Foundry Partners LLC raised its stake in shares of Verizon Communications by 10.1% in the 2nd quarter. Foundry Partners LLC now owns 481,450 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock valued at $27,505,000 after acquiring an additional 44,265 shares during the period. Finally, Raymond James Trust N.A. raised its stake in shares of Verizon Communications by 17.0% in the 3rd quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. now owns 403,298 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock valued at $24,343,000 after acquiring an additional 58,674 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 65.45% of the company’s stock.

In related news, CEO Tami A. Erwin sold 17,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $57.75, for a total transaction of $981,750.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 853 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $49,260.75. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, EVP Craig L. Silliman sold 1,349 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $56.01, for a total transaction of $75,557.49. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 22,681 shares in the company, valued at $1,270,362.81. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 21,047 shares of company stock worth $1,219,943. 0.03% of the stock is owned by insiders.

VZ has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Sanford C. Bernstein initiated coverage on shares of Verizon Communications in a research note on Tuesday, October 15th. They issued a “market perform” rating and a $63.00 price target on the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Verizon Communications from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $62.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Monday, September 2nd. Moffett Nathanson set a $57.00 price target on shares of Verizon Communications and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, October 25th. ValuEngine raised shares of Verizon Communications from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 24th. Finally, Citigroup set a $62.00 price target on shares of Verizon Communications and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 10th. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $62.69.

Shares of VZ opened at $60.47 on Friday. Verizon Communications Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $52.28 and a fifty-two week high of $61.58. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $60.18 and its 200 day moving average price is $57.95. The company has a market cap of $248.93 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.84, a PEG ratio of 3.00 and a beta of 0.53. The company has a quick ratio of 0.85, a current ratio of 0.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.99.

Verizon Communications (NYSE:VZ) last announced its earnings results on Friday, October 25th. The cell phone carrier reported $1.25 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.24 by $0.01. Verizon Communications had a net margin of 12.26% and a return on equity of 34.50%. The firm had revenue of $32.89 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $32.74 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.22 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up .9% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts forecast that Verizon Communications Inc. will post 4.83 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 1st. Investors of record on Thursday, October 10th will be paid a dividend of $0.615 per share. This is an increase from Verizon Communications’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.60. This represents a $2.46 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.07%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, October 9th. Verizon Communications’s dividend payout ratio is presently 52.23%.

Verizon Communications

Verizon Communications Inc, through its subsidiaries, offers communications, information, and entertainment products and services to consumers, businesses, and governmental agencies worldwide. The company's Wireless segment provides wireless voice and data services; Internet access on various notebook computers and tablets; international travel wireless services; and network access services to deliver various Internet of Things products and services, as well as offers digital advertising and digital media services platforms.

