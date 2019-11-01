Veritiv Corp (NYSE:VRTV) Short Interest Update

Veritiv Corp (NYSE:VRTV) was the recipient of a significant increase in short interest in the month of October. As of October 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,160,000 shares, an increase of 14.9% from the September 15th total of 1,010,000 shares. Approximately 9.1% of the shares of the stock are short sold. Based on an average daily volume of 112,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 10.4 days.

Shares of VRTV opened at $13.64 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $218.48 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.76 and a beta of 1.49. The company has a quick ratio of 1.36, a current ratio of 2.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.57. Veritiv has a 12 month low of $12.83 and a 12 month high of $36.70. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $15.91 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $18.78.

Veritiv (NYSE:VRTV) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 6th. The basic materials company reported $0.01 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.12 by ($0.11). Veritiv had a negative return on equity of 0.45% and a negative net margin of 0.33%. The business had revenue of $1.96 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.04 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned ($0.67) EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 9.8% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts expect that Veritiv will post -1.1 EPS for the current fiscal year.

VRTV has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Veritiv from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, September 14th. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Veritiv from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 2nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and three have issued a hold rating to the stock. Veritiv currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $28.00.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of VRTV. Bank of Montreal Can raised its stake in shares of Veritiv by 80.3% in the second quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 2,400 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $47,000 after acquiring an additional 1,069 shares during the last quarter. Commonwealth Bank of Australia grew its holdings in Veritiv by 39.7% during the 2nd quarter. Commonwealth Bank of Australia now owns 8,800 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $170,000 after acquiring an additional 2,500 shares during the period. State of Alaska Department of Revenue grew its holdings in Veritiv by 123.4% during the 3rd quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 9,775 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $176,000 after acquiring an additional 5,400 shares during the period. Citadel Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Veritiv during the 2nd quarter worth $209,000. Finally, Alberta Investment Management Corp acquired a new stake in Veritiv during the 3rd quarter worth $212,000. Institutional investors own 91.99% of the company’s stock.

Veritiv Corporation operates as a business-to-business distributor of packaging, facility solutions, print, and publishing products and services in the United States, Canada, Mexico, and internationally. It operates through four segments: Packaging, Facility Solutions, Print, and Publishing. The Packaging segment offers standard, custom, and comprehensive packaging solutions.

