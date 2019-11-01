Verisk Analytics, Inc. (NASDAQ:VRSK) Stock Position Increased by Meag Munich Ergo Kapitalanlagegesellschaft MBH

Meag Munich Ergo Kapitalanlagegesellschaft MBH boosted its position in Verisk Analytics, Inc. (NASDAQ:VRSK) by 69.2% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 10,566 shares of the business services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,323 shares during the quarter. Meag Munich Ergo Kapitalanlagegesellschaft MBH’s holdings in Verisk Analytics were worth $1,637,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of VRSK. Greenleaf Trust raised its position in shares of Verisk Analytics by 2.8% during the 2nd quarter. Greenleaf Trust now owns 2,634 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $386,000 after buying an additional 71 shares in the last quarter. Meridian Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Verisk Analytics by 18.8% in the 2nd quarter. Meridian Wealth Management LLC now owns 475 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $70,000 after purchasing an additional 75 shares in the last quarter. First Allied Advisory Services Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Verisk Analytics by 1.2% in the 2nd quarter. First Allied Advisory Services Inc. now owns 7,133 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,045,000 after purchasing an additional 82 shares in the last quarter. Clear Harbor Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Verisk Analytics by 4.0% in the 2nd quarter. Clear Harbor Asset Management LLC now owns 2,429 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $356,000 after purchasing an additional 94 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Neuburgh Advisers LLC raised its holdings in shares of Verisk Analytics by 1.7% in the 2nd quarter. Neuburgh Advisers LLC now owns 5,824 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $853,000 after purchasing an additional 96 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 91.48% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms recently commented on VRSK. BidaskClub downgraded shares of Verisk Analytics from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, October 25th. ValuEngine downgraded shares of Verisk Analytics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 2nd. Bank of America boosted their target price on shares of Verisk Analytics from $146.00 to $155.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 31st. Robert W. Baird boosted their target price on shares of Verisk Analytics from $137.00 to $165.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, August 26th. Finally, Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on shares of Verisk Analytics from $164.00 to $162.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. Verisk Analytics presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $147.40.

Shares of Verisk Analytics stock traded up $0.76 during trading on Friday, hitting $145.46. The stock had a trading volume of 2,277 shares, compared to its average volume of 798,803. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $154.98 and a 200 day simple moving average of $149.84. The company has a market capitalization of $24.55 billion, a PE ratio of 35.21, a P/E/G ratio of 3.35 and a beta of 0.70. The company has a quick ratio of 0.77, a current ratio of 0.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.21. Verisk Analytics, Inc. has a 1 year low of $102.74 and a 1 year high of $164.97.

Verisk Analytics (NASDAQ:VRSK) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, October 29th. The business services provider reported $1.12 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.13 by ($0.01). The firm had revenue of $652.70 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $650.34 million. Verisk Analytics had a return on equity of 33.23% and a net margin of 18.23%. The business’s revenue was up 9.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business earned $1.08 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts expect that Verisk Analytics, Inc. will post 4.42 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, insider Vincent De P. Mccarthy sold 3,591 shares of Verisk Analytics stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, October 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $157.85, for a total value of $566,839.35. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 36,033 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,687,809.05. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director David B. Wright sold 14,728 shares of Verisk Analytics stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $152.19, for a total transaction of $2,241,454.32. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 26,207 shares in the company, valued at $3,988,443.33. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 64,548 shares of company stock worth $10,060,237. 2.71% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Verisk Analytics Company Profile

Verisk Analytics, Inc provides data analytics solutions in the United States and internationally. It provides predictive analytics and decision support solutions to customers in rating, underwriting, claims, catastrophe and weather risk, natural resources intelligence, economic forecasting, and various other fields.

