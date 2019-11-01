Venturi Wealth Management LLC Takes $59,000 Position in Kraft Heinz Co (NASDAQ:KHC)

Venturi Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Kraft Heinz Co (NASDAQ:KHC) in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 2,105 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $59,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Kraft Heinz by 1.3% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 48,427,138 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,503,178,000 after purchasing an additional 630,178 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Kraft Heinz by 5.1% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 38,743,271 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,202,590,000 after purchasing an additional 1,884,480 shares during the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. raised its holdings in shares of Kraft Heinz by 2.7% during the second quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 20,084,226 shares of the company’s stock valued at $623,415,000 after purchasing an additional 527,530 shares during the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp increased its holdings in Kraft Heinz by 4.5% during the second quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 7,780,206 shares of the company’s stock valued at $241,497,000 after buying an additional 336,299 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Commerzbank Aktiengesellschaft FI increased its holdings in Kraft Heinz by 21.0% during the third quarter. Commerzbank Aktiengesellschaft FI now owns 5,316,259 shares of the company’s stock valued at $148,510,000 after buying an additional 922,376 shares during the last quarter. 56.66% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of KHC traded up $0.28 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $32.61. The stock had a trading volume of 14,980,473 shares, compared to its average volume of 9,669,326. The firm has a market cap of $34.33 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.24, a PEG ratio of 2.38 and a beta of 0.77. Kraft Heinz Co has a 12 month low of $24.86 and a 12 month high of $54.87. The business has a fifty day moving average of $27.95 and a 200 day moving average of $29.57. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58, a quick ratio of 0.78 and a current ratio of 1.18.

Kraft Heinz (NASDAQ:KHC) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, October 31st. The company reported $0.69 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.54 by $0.15. Kraft Heinz had a negative net margin of 43.40% and a positive return on equity of 6.06%. The firm had revenue of $6.08 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.13 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.78 earnings per share. Kraft Heinz’s revenue for the quarter was down 4.8% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts forecast that Kraft Heinz Co will post 2.63 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 13th. Investors of record on Friday, November 15th will be given a dividend of $0.40 per share. This represents a $1.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.91%. Kraft Heinz’s dividend payout ratio is 45.33%.

In related news, major shareholder Global Food Holdings Lp 3G sold 25,068,657 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, September 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $28.44, for a total transaction of $712,952,605.08. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, Director Jorge P. Lemann bought 3,496,503 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 16th. The shares were bought at an average price of $28.60 per share, with a total value of $99,999,985.80. Following the transaction, the director now owns 3,516,449 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $100,570,441.40. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 0.29% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of analysts have commented on the stock. ValuEngine raised shares of Kraft Heinz from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 2nd. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Kraft Heinz from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $30.00 target price for the company. in a report on Tuesday, October 22nd. Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on shares of Kraft Heinz from $32.00 to $29.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, September 3rd. Credit Suisse Group set a $26.00 target price on shares of Kraft Heinz and gave the company a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, August 9th. Finally, Piper Jaffray Companies set a $26.00 target price on shares of Kraft Heinz and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 4th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seventeen have given a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. Kraft Heinz presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $35.95.

The Kraft Heinz Company manufactures and markets food and beverage products in the United States, Canada, Europe, and internationally. Its products include condiments and sauces, cheese and dairy products, meals, meats, refreshment beverages, coffee, and other grocery products. The company offers its products under the Kraft, Oscar Mayer, Heinz, Philadelphia, Lunchables, Velveeta, Planters, Maxwell House, Capri Sun, Ore-Ida, Kool-Aid, Jell-O, Cracker Barrel, P'Tit Cheese, Tassimo, Classico, Plasmon, Pudliszki, Honig, HP, Benedicta, ABC, Master, Quero, Golden Circle, Wattie's, Glucon D, and Complan names.

