Venturi Wealth Management LLC Purchases New Stake in Raytheon (NYSE:RTN)

Venturi Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in Raytheon (NYSE:RTN) in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 216 shares of the aerospace company’s stock, valued at approximately $42,000.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of RTN. Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Raytheon by 39.1% during the third quarter. Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. now owns 185 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $36,000 after purchasing an additional 52 shares during the last quarter. YorkBridge Wealth Partners LLC grew its holdings in shares of Raytheon by 1.8% during the third quarter. YorkBridge Wealth Partners LLC now owns 3,161 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $620,000 after purchasing an additional 55 shares during the last quarter. Cornerstone Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Raytheon by 8.2% during the third quarter. Cornerstone Advisors Inc. now owns 727 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $143,000 after purchasing an additional 55 shares during the last quarter. Wright Investors Service Inc. boosted its holdings in Raytheon by 0.7% in the second quarter. Wright Investors Service Inc. now owns 8,826 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $1,534,000 after acquiring an additional 57 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Centric Wealth Management boosted its holdings in Raytheon by 3.2% in the third quarter. Centric Wealth Management now owns 1,834 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $351,000 after acquiring an additional 57 shares during the last quarter. 72.73% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

RTN traded up $3.88 during trading on Friday, hitting $216.09. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,736,903 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,847,808. Raytheon has a twelve month low of $144.27 and a twelve month high of $216.54. The company has a quick ratio of 1.44, a current ratio of 1.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $200.26 and its 200-day moving average price is $185.49. The firm has a market capitalization of $58.94 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.37, a PEG ratio of 1.67 and a beta of 0.87.

Raytheon (NYSE:RTN) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 24th. The aerospace company reported $3.08 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.86 by $0.22. Raytheon had a return on equity of 27.23% and a net margin of 11.47%. The firm had revenue of $7.45 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.29 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $2.25 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 9.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts expect that Raytheon will post 11.84 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, November 7th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, October 9th will be paid a $0.9425 dividend. This represents a $3.77 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.74%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, October 8th. Raytheon’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 35.53%.

In other news, VP Frank R. Jimenez sold 1,054 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $180.00, for a total transaction of $189,720.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 25,863 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,655,340. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, VP Wesley D. Kremer sold 2,915 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $200.00, for a total value of $583,000.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 26,260 shares in the company, valued at $5,252,000. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 10,769 shares of company stock worth $2,120,750. Insiders own 0.18% of the company’s stock.

RTN has been the topic of several analyst reports. UBS Group set a $230.00 target price on Raytheon and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, October 25th. Sanford C. Bernstein upped their target price on Raytheon from $212.00 to $225.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a report on Friday, October 25th. Bank of America reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $265.00 target price (up from $224.00) on shares of Raytheon in a report on Friday, July 26th. Barclays set a $215.00 target price on Raytheon and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 8th. Finally, Wolfe Research set a $221.00 target price on Raytheon and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, October 25th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $217.94.

Raytheon Company develops integrated products, services, and solutions for the defense and other government markets worldwide. It operates through five segments: Integrated Defense Systems (IDS); Intelligence, Information and Services (IIS); Missile Systems (MS); Space and Airborne Systems (SAS); and Forcepoint.

