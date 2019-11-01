Venturi Wealth Management LLC Buys New Shares in Freeport-McMoRan Inc (NYSE:FCX)

Venturi Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Freeport-McMoRan Inc (NYSE:FCX) in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm bought 3,083 shares of the natural resource company’s stock, valued at approximately $30,000.

Other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. AdvisorNet Financial Inc lifted its stake in Freeport-McMoRan by 908.6% during the third quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 3,036 shares of the natural resource company’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 2,735 shares during the last quarter. Rational Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Freeport-McMoRan by 107.0% during the second quarter. Rational Advisors LLC now owns 3,261 shares of the natural resource company’s stock valued at $38,000 after purchasing an additional 1,686 shares during the last quarter. Doyle Wealth Management acquired a new stake in shares of Freeport-McMoRan during the second quarter valued at approximately $42,000. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Freeport-McMoRan by 63.9% during the third quarter. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC now owns 4,282 shares of the natural resource company’s stock valued at $40,000 after acquiring an additional 1,669 shares during the period. Finally, Valeo Financial Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Freeport-McMoRan by 92.3% during the second quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC now owns 4,684 shares of the natural resource company’s stock valued at $54,000 after acquiring an additional 2,248 shares during the period. 72.33% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

FCX has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Barclays upgraded shares of Freeport-McMoRan from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $12.00 price target on the stock in a report on Tuesday, July 16th. Exane BNP Paribas initiated coverage on shares of Freeport-McMoRan in a report on Friday, September 20th. They set an “outperform” rating on the stock. Clarkson Capital restated a “neutral” rating on shares of Freeport-McMoRan in a report on Monday, September 23rd. Deutsche Bank upgraded shares of Freeport-McMoRan from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price target for the company from $12.50 to $13.50 in a report on Wednesday, July 10th. Finally, UBS Group upgraded shares of Freeport-McMoRan from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and cut their price target for the company from $13.00 to $12.00 in a report on Thursday, October 10th. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $13.08.

Freeport-McMoRan stock traded up $0.70 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $10.52. The company had a trading volume of 31,433,273 shares, compared to its average volume of 26,644,020. The firm has a market capitalization of $14.84 billion, a P/E ratio of 6.92 and a beta of 2.40. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56, a current ratio of 2.49 and a quick ratio of 1.17. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $9.77 and its 200-day moving average is $10.57. Freeport-McMoRan Inc has a fifty-two week low of $8.43 and a fifty-two week high of $14.68.

Freeport-McMoRan (NYSE:FCX) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 23rd. The natural resource company reported ($0.01) earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.01). The firm had revenue of $3.31 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.49 billion. Freeport-McMoRan had a negative net margin of 0.22% and a positive return on equity of 0.90%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 32.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.35 EPS. Analysts anticipate that Freeport-McMoRan Inc will post 0.04 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 1st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, October 15th will be paid a $0.05 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, October 11th. This represents a $0.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.90%. Freeport-McMoRan’s dividend payout ratio is presently 13.16%.

Freeport-McMoRan Company Profile

Freeport-McMoRan, Inc engages in the mining of copper, gold, and molybdenum. It operates through the following segments: North America Copper Mines; South America Mining; Indonesia Mining; Molybdenum Mines; Rod and Refining; Atlantic Copper Smelting and Refining; and Corporate, Other, and Eliminations.

