Venturi Wealth Management LLC Acquires Shares of 1,828 AngioDynamics, Inc. (NASDAQ:ANGO)

Venturi Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in AngioDynamics, Inc. (NASDAQ:ANGO) in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund purchased 1,828 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock, valued at approximately $34,000.

Several other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Rhumbline Advisers increased its stake in shares of AngioDynamics by 7.1% in the 3rd quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 121,379 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $2,236,000 after purchasing an additional 8,090 shares in the last quarter. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D increased its stake in shares of AngioDynamics by 128.8% in the 3rd quarter. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D now owns 148,700 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $2,739,000 after purchasing an additional 83,700 shares in the last quarter. Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL increased its stake in shares of AngioDynamics by 4.1% in the 3rd quarter. Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL now owns 58,700 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $1,081,000 after purchasing an additional 2,300 shares in the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of AngioDynamics by 8.1% in the 3rd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 62,324 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $1,148,000 after purchasing an additional 4,666 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Nisa Investment Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of AngioDynamics by 252.7% in the 3rd quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 7,760 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $143,000 after purchasing an additional 5,560 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 98.75% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on ANGO shares. ValuEngine lowered AngioDynamics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, October 5th. BidaskClub cut AngioDynamics from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 8th. KeyCorp lowered their price objective on AngioDynamics from $30.00 to $21.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, October 4th. Finally, TheStreet cut AngioDynamics from a “c” rating to a “d+” rating in a report on Thursday, October 3rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. AngioDynamics has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $21.33.

In other news, CEO James C. Clemmer acquired 15,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 25th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $14.19 per share, for a total transaction of $212,850.00. Following the acquisition, the chief executive officer now owns 260,418 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,695,331.42. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink . Insiders own 3.60% of the company’s stock.

ANGO stock traded down $0.02 during trading on Friday, hitting $15.28. The stock had a trading volume of 394,100 shares, compared to its average volume of 234,764. AngioDynamics, Inc. has a twelve month low of $13.72 and a twelve month high of $25.48. The stock has a market capitalization of $566.55 million, a P/E ratio of 18.41 and a beta of 0.71. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $16.29 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $18.94.

AngioDynamics (NASDAQ:ANGO) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 3rd. The medical instruments supplier reported $0.08 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.04 by $0.04. AngioDynamics had a return on equity of 4.89% and a net margin of 17.79%. The company had revenue of $66.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $67.74 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.16 EPS. AngioDynamics’s revenue was up 3.3% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that AngioDynamics, Inc. will post 0.12 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About AngioDynamics

AngioDynamics, Inc designs, manufactures, and sells various medical, surgical, and diagnostic devices for the treatment of peripheral vascular disease, vascular access, and for use in oncology and surgical settings in the United States and internationally. The company provides AngioVac venous drainage system that includes venous drainage cannula for the removal of fresh, soft thrombi, or emboli during extracorporeal bypass; and cardiopulmonary bypass circuit for use in procedures during extracorporeal circulatory support.

