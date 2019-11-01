Venturi Wealth Management LLC Acquires Shares of 1,463 Arconic Inc (NYSE:ARNC)

Venturi Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Arconic Inc (NYSE:ARNC) in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm acquired 1,463 shares of the basic materials company’s stock, valued at approximately $38,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Prudential Financial Inc. increased its stake in shares of Arconic by 91.1% in the 2nd quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 7,138,305 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $184,311,000 after purchasing an additional 3,402,531 shares in the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Arconic in the 2nd quarter valued at about $85,215,000. LSV Asset Management purchased a new position in shares of Arconic in the 2nd quarter valued at about $72,241,000. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. increased its stake in shares of Arconic by 3.3% in the 2nd quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 1,512,378 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $39,050,000 after purchasing an additional 48,880 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Trinity Street Asset Management LLP increased its stake in shares of Arconic by 4.4% in the 3rd quarter. Trinity Street Asset Management LLP now owns 1,401,462 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $36,438,000 after purchasing an additional 58,749 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 82.72% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages recently weighed in on ARNC. ValuEngine lowered Arconic from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 2nd. Berenberg Bank began coverage on Arconic in a research note on Tuesday, October 8th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price target on Arconic from $28.00 to $34.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 15th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on Arconic from $25.00 to $26.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 10th. Finally, Cowen upgraded Arconic from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $26.00 to $31.00 in a research note on Monday, October 14th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $27.47.

In other news, major shareholder International L.P. Elliott sold 4,208,518 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.06, for a total transaction of $105,465,461.08. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 13,663,454 shares in the company, valued at approximately $342,406,157.24. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website . Also, Chairman John C. Plant bought 30,463 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 7th. The shares were bought at an average price of $24.13 per share, for a total transaction of $735,072.19. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chairman now owns 28,282 shares in the company, valued at $682,444.66. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here . Over the last quarter, insiders sold 7,205,556 shares of company stock worth $179,707,601. 0.14% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

ARNC stock traded up $1.07 during trading on Friday, hitting $28.54. The stock had a trading volume of 3,963,602 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,615,611. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.23, a current ratio of 1.66 and a quick ratio of 0.94. Arconic Inc has a twelve month low of $15.63 and a twelve month high of $27.93. The stock has a market capitalization of $12.19 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.99 and a beta of 1.48. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $26.57 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $24.49.

Arconic (NYSE:ARNC) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, August 2nd. The basic materials company reported $0.58 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.50 by $0.08. Arconic had a return on equity of 15.38% and a net margin of 3.13%. The company had revenue of $3.69 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.64 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.37 EPS. Arconic’s revenue was up 3.3% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Arconic Inc will post 2.06 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, November 25th. Investors of record on Friday, November 8th will be issued a $0.02 dividend. This represents a $0.08 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.28%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, November 7th. Arconic’s payout ratio is 5.88%.

Arconic Inc engineers, manufactures, and sells lightweight metals worldwide. The company operate in three segments: Engineered Products and Solutions, Global Rolled Products, and Transportation and Construction Solutions. The Engineered Products and Solutions segment produces and sells fastening systems and seamless rolled rings; investment castings, including airfoils and forged jet engine components; and extruded, machined, and formed aircraft parts for aerospace (commercial and defense), industrial, commercial transportation, and power generation end markets.

