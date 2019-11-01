VelocityShares 1X Daily Inverse VSTOXX Futures ETN (NYSEARCA:EXIV) Shares Down 1.9%

Shares of VelocityShares 1X Daily Inverse VSTOXX Futures ETN (NYSEARCA:EXIV) traded down 1.9% during trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as low as $36.89 and last traded at $36.90, 306 shares traded hands during trading. A decline of 97% from the average session volume of 8,929 shares. The stock had previously closed at $37.60.

The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $34.14 and a 200 day simple moving average of $34.57.

See Also: Why is cost of goods sold important?

Receive News & Ratings for VelocityShares 1X Daily Inverse VSTOXX Futures ETN Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for VelocityShares 1X Daily Inverse VSTOXX Futures ETN and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.