Velocity Composites PLC (LON:VEL) Insider Acquires £6,750 in Stock

Velocity Composites PLC (LON:VEL) insider Andrew Beaden acquired 25,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, October 29th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of GBX 27 ($0.35) per share, for a total transaction of £6,750 ($8,820.07).

Andrew Beaden also recently made the following trade(s):

On Thursday, October 24th, Andrew Beaden acquired 10,000 shares of Velocity Composites stock. The stock was purchased at an average cost of GBX 25 ($0.33) per share, for a total transaction of £2,500 ($3,266.69).

On Friday, October 18th, Andrew Beaden acquired 25,000 shares of Velocity Composites stock. The stock was purchased at an average cost of GBX 24 ($0.31) per share, for a total transaction of £6,000 ($7,840.06).

On Tuesday, October 15th, Andrew Beaden acquired 50,000 shares of Velocity Composites stock. The stock was purchased at an average cost of GBX 18 ($0.24) per share, for a total transaction of £9,000 ($11,760.09).

Shares of LON:VEL opened at GBX 28 ($0.37) on Friday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is GBX 19.99 and its 200 day simple moving average is GBX 20.88. The stock has a market capitalization of $10.34 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -14.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.14, a current ratio of 2.69 and a quick ratio of 2.01. Velocity Composites PLC has a 1 year low of GBX 15.03 ($0.20) and a 1 year high of GBX 30 ($0.39).

Velocity Composites plc manufactures advanced carbon fiber and ancillary material kits for use in the production of aircraft in the United Kingdom. It offers structural material kits, such as ply generation, shape management and configuration control, life management, and cutting and supply service, as well as materials comprising woven fabrics, unidirectional fabrics, impregnated metallic meshes, and film adhesives.

