Vanguard Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VTV) is Hirtle Callaghan & Co LLC’s 8th Largest Position

Hirtle Callaghan & Co LLC lifted its position in Vanguard Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VTV) by 13.0% in the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 533,748 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 61,323 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Value ETF accounts for about 4.8% of Hirtle Callaghan & Co LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 8th largest holding. Hirtle Callaghan & Co LLC owned approximately 0.12% of Vanguard Value ETF worth $59,577,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of VTV. Lenox Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Vanguard Value ETF by 247.8% during the 3rd quarter. Lenox Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 233 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 166 shares during the period. Horan Capital Advisors LLC. purchased a new stake in Vanguard Value ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at about $26,000. Gradient Investments LLC boosted its holdings in Vanguard Value ETF by 474.5% during the 3rd quarter. Gradient Investments LLC now owns 293 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,000 after acquiring an additional 242 shares during the period. Heritage Wealth Advisors boosted its holdings in Vanguard Value ETF by 250.0% during the 3rd quarter. Heritage Wealth Advisors now owns 301 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,000 after acquiring an additional 215 shares during the period. Finally, Wealthcare Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in Vanguard Value ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at about $37,000.

VTV stock traded up $1.16 during trading on Friday, hitting $114.90. 28,156 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,435,281. Vanguard Value ETF has a 1 year low of $91.62 and a 1 year high of $114.28. The company has a 50-day moving average of $111.60 and a 200-day moving average of $110.17.

Vanguard Value ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Value Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Prime Market Value Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of value stocks of predominantly large United States companies.

