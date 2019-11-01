Vanguard Total World Stock ETF (NYSEARCA:VT) Sets New 52-Week High at $77.60

Vanguard Total World Stock ETF (NYSEARCA:VT) reached a new 52-week high during trading on Friday . The company traded as high as $77.60 and last traded at $77.50, with a volume of 20933 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $76.91.

The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $75.34 and its 200 day simple moving average is $74.53.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. WestEnd Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Vanguard Total World Stock ETF by 11,366.7% in the 2nd quarter. WestEnd Advisors LLC now owns 344 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 341 shares during the last quarter. Baystate Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard Total World Stock ETF in the third quarter worth about $29,000. Quad Cities Investment Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard Total World Stock ETF in the third quarter worth about $30,000. Lenox Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard Total World Stock ETF in the second quarter worth about $35,000. Finally, Sageworth Trust Co acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard Total World Stock ETF in the second quarter worth about $38,000.

Vanguard Total World Stock Index Fund ETF (the Fund) is an open-end investment company. The Fund seeks to track the performance of the FTSE Global All Cap Index, which covers both well-established and still-developing markets. The Fund invests in both foreign and the United States stocks. The fund offers three classes of shares: Investor Shares, Institutional Shares, and ETF Shares.

