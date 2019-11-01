Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (NYSEARCA:VTI) is BB&T Securities LLC’s 7th Largest Position

BB&T Securities LLC cut its stake in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (NYSEARCA:VTI) by 9.8% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 651,558 shares of the company’s stock after selling 71,099 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF accounts for about 0.9% of BB&T Securities LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 7th biggest position. BB&T Securities LLC owned approximately 0.08% of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF worth $98,368,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of VTI. Private Trust Co. NA increased its position in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 6.0% during the second quarter. Private Trust Co. NA now owns 37,868 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,683,000 after acquiring an additional 2,147 shares during the last quarter. Filament LLC increased its position in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 0.7% during the second quarter. Filament LLC now owns 631,948 shares of the company’s stock valued at $94,849,000 after acquiring an additional 4,237 shares during the last quarter. Winfield Associates Inc. increased its position in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 0.5% during the second quarter. Winfield Associates Inc. now owns 28,042 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,209,000 after acquiring an additional 152 shares during the last quarter. Beacon Wealthcare Inc increased its position in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 2.4% during the second quarter. Beacon Wealthcare Inc now owns 397,121 shares of the company’s stock valued at $59,604,000 after acquiring an additional 9,445 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Foundations Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF during the second quarter valued at approximately $222,000.

Get Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF alerts:

Shares of VTI opened at $154.18 on Friday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $151.48 and a 200 day moving average of $149.45. Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF has a 12 month low of $119.35 and a 12 month high of $154.94.

Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the of the MSCI US Broad Market Index, which represents 99.5% or more of the total market capitalization of all of the United States common stocks traded on the New York and American Stock Exchanges and the Nasdaq over-the-counter market.

Featured Article: What is a stock split?



Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.