Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VO) Shares Sold by Baystate Wealth Management LLC

Baystate Wealth Management LLC cut its holdings in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VO) by 5.5% during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 2,732 shares of the company’s stock after selling 159 shares during the quarter. Baystate Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF were worth $458,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of VO. UBS Group AG boosted its holdings in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF by 1.3% in the 2nd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 8,559,772 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,430,852,000 after purchasing an additional 112,521 shares during the last quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp boosted its holdings in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF by 28.8% in the 2nd quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 4,554,672 shares of the company’s stock valued at $761,359,000 after purchasing an additional 1,018,261 shares during the last quarter. TIAA FSB boosted its holdings in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF by 88.1% in the 3rd quarter. TIAA FSB now owns 3,676,329 shares of the company’s stock valued at $616,152,000 after purchasing an additional 1,721,484 shares during the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF by 4.0% in the 3rd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,430,541 shares of the company’s stock valued at $239,759,000 after purchasing an additional 54,529 shares during the last quarter. Finally, LPL Financial LLC boosted its holdings in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF by 4.2% in the 2nd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 1,051,530 shares of the company’s stock valued at $175,774,000 after purchasing an additional 42,230 shares during the last quarter.

Get Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF alerts:

NYSEARCA:VO opened at $169.46 on Friday. The company’s 50-day moving average is $167.61 and its two-hundred day moving average is $165.78. Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF has a 1-year low of $129.51 and a 1-year high of $171.55.

Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF is an exchange-traded fund. Vanguard Mid-Cap Index Fund seeks to track the performance of the MSCI US Mid Cap 450 Index representing medium-size United States firms. The portfolio holds all stocks in the same capitalization weighting as the index. The Vanguard Group, Inc, through its Quantitative Equity Group, serves as the investment advisor of the Fund.

Recommended Story: Strike Price

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VO).

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.