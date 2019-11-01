Vanguard Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VUG) Shares Purchased by Commonwealth Equity Services LLC

Commonwealth Equity Services LLC increased its position in shares of Vanguard Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VUG) by 2.0% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,239,331 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 24,546 shares during the period. Vanguard Growth ETF accounts for approximately 0.9% of Commonwealth Equity Services LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 16th largest position. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Growth ETF were worth $206,076,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in Vanguard Growth ETF by 0.5% in the second quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 10,916,674 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,783,675,000 after acquiring an additional 55,811 shares in the last quarter. UBS Group AG boosted its stake in Vanguard Growth ETF by 2.2% in the second quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 10,914,331 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,783,292,000 after acquiring an additional 237,740 shares in the last quarter. United Capital Financial Advisers LLC boosted its stake in Vanguard Growth ETF by 0.9% in the second quarter. United Capital Financial Advisers LLC now owns 2,169,361 shares of the company’s stock valued at $354,452,000 after acquiring an additional 18,697 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its stake in Vanguard Growth ETF by 10.7% in the second quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 1,692,603 shares of the company’s stock valued at $276,554,000 after acquiring an additional 164,110 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada boosted its stake in Vanguard Growth ETF by 11.4% in the second quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 1,213,729 shares of the company’s stock valued at $198,311,000 after acquiring an additional 124,648 shares in the last quarter.

NYSEARCA VUG opened at $170.59 on Friday. Vanguard Growth ETF has a 1 year low of $124.85 and a 1 year high of $171.34. The company has a fifty day moving average of $167.36 and a two-hundred day moving average of $164.21.

Vanguard Growth Index Fund, formerly Vanguard Growth ETF, is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Growth Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Prime Market Growth Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of growth stocks of large United States companies.

