Vanguard Group Inc. Has $1.43 Million Holdings in Chicken Soup for The Soul Entrtnmnt Inc (NASDAQ:CSSE)

Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in Chicken Soup for The Soul Entrtnmnt Inc (NASDAQ:CSSE) by 3.8% in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 191,014 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 7,000 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Group Inc.’s holdings in Chicken Soup for The Soul Entrtnmnt were worth $1,433,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in CSSE. Falcon Point Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Chicken Soup for The Soul Entrtnmnt in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $89,000. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Chicken Soup for The Soul Entrtnmnt in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $86,000. Finally, Pinnacle Associates Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of Chicken Soup for The Soul Entrtnmnt in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $79,000. 18.98% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ CSSE traded up $0.51 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $9.76. The company had a trading volume of 685 shares, compared to its average volume of 13,634. The stock has a market capitalization of $40.47 million, a P/E ratio of -60.88 and a beta of 1.24. Chicken Soup for The Soul Entrtnmnt Inc has a 1-year low of $6.75 and a 1-year high of $13.11. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $9.52 and its 200-day moving average is $8.86.

Chicken Soup for The Soul Entrtnmnt (NASDAQ:CSSE) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 14th. The company reported ($0.20) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.11) by ($0.09). The company had revenue of $12.21 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $9.96 million. Chicken Soup for The Soul Entrtnmnt had a negative net margin of 20.39% and a negative return on equity of 3.84%. Equities research analysts expect that Chicken Soup for The Soul Entrtnmnt Inc will post 0.04 EPS for the current year.

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on CSSE shares. Northland Securities set a $15.00 price objective on Chicken Soup for The Soul Entrtnmnt and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, August 30th. National Securities started coverage on Chicken Soup for The Soul Entrtnmnt in a report on Thursday, October 24th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $23.00 price objective for the company. ValuEngine downgraded Chicken Soup for The Soul Entrtnmnt from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, October 25th. Finally, Maxim Group reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $22.00 price objective on shares of Chicken Soup for The Soul Entrtnmnt in a report on Tuesday, July 30th.

Chicken Soup for the Soul Entertainment, Inc, a media company, produces, distributes, and licenses video content in the United States and internationally. It distributes and exhibits video-on-demand (VOD) content directly to consumers through digital platforms, such as smartphones, tablets, gaming consoles, and the Web through its owned and operated advertiser-supported VOD (AVOD) networks, including Popcornflix and Truli; distributes its and third-party owned content to end users in various digital platforms through its owned and operated subscription-based VOD (SVOD) network Pivotshare; and operates a series of direct-to consumer advertising supported channels.

