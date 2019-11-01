Vanguard Group Inc. Has $1.28 Million Stock Holdings in Ballantyne Strong Inc (NYSEAMERICAN:BTN)

Vanguard Group Inc. decreased its holdings in shares of Ballantyne Strong Inc (NYSEAMERICAN:BTN) by 3.4% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 395,972 shares of the consumer goods maker’s stock after selling 14,102 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. owned approximately 2.73% of Ballantyne Strong worth $1,279,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Separately, Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Ballantyne Strong by 4.0% during the second quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 588,903 shares of the consumer goods maker’s stock worth $1,902,000 after buying an additional 22,774 shares in the last quarter.

In related news, Director Global Investors Fundamental purchased 12,527 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 5th. The shares were bought at an average price of $3.04 per share, for a total transaction of $38,082.08. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Insiders purchased 189,757 shares of company stock worth $583,924 in the last 90 days.

Shares of BTN traded down $0.04 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $2.87. 328 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 25,868. Ballantyne Strong Inc has a twelve month low of $1.11 and a twelve month high of $4.45.

Ballantyne Strong (NYSEAMERICAN:BTN) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 14th. The consumer goods maker reported ($0.24) EPS for the quarter. The company had revenue of $14.27 million during the quarter.

Ballantyne Strong, Inc designs, integrates, and installs technology solutions for the cinema, retail, financial, advertising, and government markets worldwide. It operates in three segments: Strong Cinema, Convergent, and Strong Outdoor. The Cinema segment provides audio-visual products and accessories, such as digital projectors, projection screens, servers, library management systems, menu boards, flat panel displays, and sound systems, as well as network monitoring and on-site service for cinema equipment.

