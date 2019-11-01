Vanguard Group Inc. Cuts Stock Position in Trinity Place Holdings Inc (NYSEAMERICAN:TPHS)

Vanguard Group Inc. lessened its holdings in Trinity Place Holdings Inc (NYSEAMERICAN:TPHS) by 45.8% during the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 303,368 shares of the company’s stock after selling 256,698 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Group Inc.’s holdings in Trinity Place were worth $1,198,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of TPHS. Cutter & CO Brokerage Inc. acquired a new stake in Trinity Place during the 2nd quarter valued at $140,000. M.D. Sass Investors Services Inc. acquired a new stake in Trinity Place during the 2nd quarter valued at $399,000. Boyar Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in Trinity Place by 60.5% during the 2nd quarter. Boyar Asset Management Inc. now owns 119,177 shares of the company’s stock valued at $471,000 after purchasing an additional 44,915 shares in the last quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC grew its holdings in Trinity Place by 132.5% during the 2nd quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 153,918 shares of the company’s stock valued at $608,000 after purchasing an additional 87,719 shares in the last quarter. Finally, LPL Financial LLC grew its holdings in Trinity Place by 63.5% during the 2nd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 168,400 shares of the company’s stock valued at $665,000 after purchasing an additional 65,372 shares in the last quarter.

TPHS traded down $0.13 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $3.85. 17,221 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 47,357. Trinity Place Holdings Inc has a fifty-two week low of $3.53 and a fifty-two week high of $5.73.

Trinity Place (NYSEAMERICAN:TPHS) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 7th. The company reported ($0.08) earnings per share for the quarter. The company had revenue of $1.28 million for the quarter.

Trinity Place Holdings Inc, a real estate holding, investment, and asset management company, primarily acquires, invests in, owns, manages, develops or redevelops, and sells real estate assets and/or real estate related securities in the United States. The company's principal asset is located at 77 Greenwich Street in Lower Manhattan.

