Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF (NYSEARCA:VEU) Shares Sold by Private Ocean LLC

Private Ocean LLC lowered its stake in Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF (NYSEARCA:VEU) by 6.6% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 15,872 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,120 shares during the quarter. Private Ocean LLC’s holdings in Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF were worth $793,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Baystate Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF by 167.6% in the second quarter. Baystate Wealth Management LLC now owns 487 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 305 shares during the period. Executive Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at about $43,000. Family Management Corp acquired a new stake in Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at about $44,000. Horan Capital Advisors LLC. acquired a new stake in Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at about $48,000. Finally, Destination Wealth Management acquired a new stake in Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at about $56,000.

NYSEARCA VEU traded up $0.48 on Friday, reaching $52.10. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,112,927 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,584,626. Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF has a twelve month low of $44.06 and a twelve month high of $51.89. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $50.42 and its two-hundred day moving average is $50.14.

Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the FTSE All-World ex US Index (the Index). The Index includes approximately 2,200 stocks of companies in 46 countries, from both developed and emerging markets worldwide.

