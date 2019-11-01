Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF (NYSEARCA:VIG) Position Raised by Koshinski Asset Management Inc.

Koshinski Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF (NYSEARCA:VIG) by 18.6% during the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 32,359 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 5,070 shares during the period. Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF accounts for 2.7% of Koshinski Asset Management Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 4th biggest holding. Koshinski Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF were worth $3,869,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also bought and sold shares of VIG. Bank of Montreal Can boosted its holdings in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF by 128.8% in the second quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 2,491,197 shares of the company’s stock valued at $286,887,000 after purchasing an additional 1,402,493 shares during the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE boosted its holdings in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF by 3.0% in the second quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 18,887,478 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,175,082,000 after purchasing an additional 552,015 shares during the last quarter. Thoroughbred Financial Services LLC boosted its holdings in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF by 11,702.2% in the second quarter. Thoroughbred Financial Services LLC now owns 474,804 shares of the company’s stock valued at $47,480,000 after purchasing an additional 470,781 shares during the last quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC purchased a new stake in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF in the third quarter valued at $45,227,000. Finally, Foundations Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF in the second quarter valued at $43,531,000.

Get Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF alerts:

NYSEARCA:VIG traded up $0.47 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $120.08. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,248,571 shares, compared to its average volume of 950,444. The business’s fifty day moving average is $119.15 and its two-hundred day moving average is $115.95. Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF has a 1 year low of $91.68 and a 1 year high of $121.21.

Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the investment performance of the Dividend Achievers Select Index. Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation Index Fund. The Fund will hold all the stocks in the index in approximately the same proportions as their weightings in the index.

Featured Story: Commodities

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VIG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF (NYSEARCA:VIG).

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.