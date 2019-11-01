Van Strum & Towne Inc. Has $667,000 Stake in Intel Co. (NASDAQ:INTC)

Van Strum & Towne Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Intel Co. (NASDAQ:INTC) by 4.0% during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 12,947 shares of the chip maker’s stock after acquiring an additional 500 shares during the period. Van Strum & Towne Inc.’s holdings in Intel were worth $667,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Ogorek Anthony Joseph NY ADV lifted its position in shares of Intel by 500.0% during the 2nd quarter. Ogorek Anthony Joseph NY ADV now owns 600 shares of the chip maker’s stock valued at $28,000 after acquiring an additional 500 shares during the period. Intercontinental Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Intel by 83.0% during the 3rd quarter. Intercontinental Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 992 shares of the chip maker’s stock valued at $51,000 after acquiring an additional 450 shares during the period. Lenox Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Intel by 117.4% during the 3rd quarter. Lenox Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 1,000 shares of the chip maker’s stock valued at $52,000 after acquiring an additional 540 shares during the period. Next Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Intel during the 2nd quarter valued at $48,000. Finally, Contravisory Investment Management Inc. increased its stake in Intel by 234.1% during the 2nd quarter. Contravisory Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,146 shares of the chip maker’s stock valued at $55,000 after purchasing an additional 803 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 65.95% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Intel stock traded down $0.02 on Friday, hitting $56.51. The stock had a trading volume of 17,852,971 shares, compared to its average volume of 22,720,215. The company has a quick ratio of 0.85, a current ratio of 1.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32. Intel Co. has a one year low of $42.86 and a one year high of $59.59. The stock has a market cap of $245.08 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.34, a PEG ratio of 1.63 and a beta of 0.91. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $52.06 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $49.44.

Intel (NASDAQ:INTC) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 24th. The chip maker reported $1.42 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.24 by $0.18. Intel had a return on equity of 28.28% and a net margin of 27.46%. The company had revenue of $19.19 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $18.07 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.40 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up .1% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts predict that Intel Co. will post 4.61 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a — dividend, which will be paid on Sunday, December 1st. Investors of record on Thursday, November 7th will be paid a $0.315 dividend. This represents a yield of 2.4%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, November 6th. Intel’s payout ratio is 27.51%.

Intel declared that its Board of Directors has approved a stock repurchase plan on Thursday, October 24th that permits the company to buyback $20.00 billion in shares. This buyback authorization permits the chip maker to reacquire up to 8.7% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback plans are usually a sign that the company’s management believes its stock is undervalued.

A number of analysts have commented on INTC shares. BidaskClub upgraded shares of Intel from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 11th. Robert W. Baird boosted their price target on shares of Intel from $65.00 to $70.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, October 25th. KeyCorp restated a “hold” rating on shares of Intel in a research note on Friday, October 25th. Roth Capital set a $60.00 price target on shares of Intel and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, July 26th. Finally, ValuEngine lowered shares of Intel from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 1st. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have issued a hold rating, eighteen have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $55.81.

In other Intel news, EVP Navin Shenoy sold 8,551 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $52.06, for a total transaction of $445,165.06. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 70,276 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,658,568.56. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Frank D. Yeary sold 2,509 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $46.86, for a total value of $117,571.74. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 13,569 shares of company stock valued at $691,147 in the last ninety days. 0.02% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Intel Corporation offers computing, networking, data storage, and communication solutions worldwide. It operates through Client Computing Group, Data Center Group, Internet of Things Group, Non-Volatile Memory Solutions Group, Programmable Solutions Group, and All Other segments. The company offers microprocessors, and system-on-chip and multichip packaging products.

