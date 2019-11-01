Van Hulzen Asset Management LLC Trims Stake in Moody’s Co. (NYSE:MCO)

Van Hulzen Asset Management LLC reduced its position in Moody’s Co. (NYSE:MCO) by 4.2% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 1,338 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 58 shares during the period. Van Hulzen Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Moody’s were worth $274,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Moody’s by 24.4% in the 3rd quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 5,848 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,198,000 after purchasing an additional 1,147 shares during the last quarter. Meag Munich Ergo Kapitalanlagegesellschaft MBH lifted its holdings in shares of Moody’s by 44.7% in the 3rd quarter. Meag Munich Ergo Kapitalanlagegesellschaft MBH now owns 16,701 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $3,424,000 after purchasing an additional 5,163 shares during the last quarter. Venturi Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Moody’s in the 3rd quarter valued at about $25,000. Pinnacle Financial Partners Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Moody’s in the 3rd quarter valued at about $286,000. Finally, Bfsg LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Moody’s by 5.0% in the 3rd quarter. Bfsg LLC now owns 2,461 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $504,000 after purchasing an additional 118 shares during the last quarter. 90.22% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other Moody’s news, insider Mark Almeida sold 27,236 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $207.06, for a total transaction of $5,639,486.16. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider Robert Fauber sold 3,721 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, August 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $212.71, for a total value of $791,493.91. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 48,382 shares in the company, valued at approximately $10,291,335.22. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.90% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

MCO has been the subject of several analyst reports. Stifel Nicolaus upped their price objective on Moody’s from $214.00 to $228.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 1st. Argus upped their price objective on Moody’s to $240.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, August 5th. Barclays reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Moody’s in a research note on Sunday, August 4th. UBS Group boosted their target price on Moody’s from $245.00 to $257.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday. Finally, BMO Capital Markets boosted their target price on Moody’s to $230.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Thursday. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $208.91.

Shares of MCO traded down $0.19 on Friday, reaching $220.50. The stock had a trading volume of 562,706 shares, compared to its average volume of 692,370. The firm has a market capitalization of $42.20 billion, a PE ratio of 29.84, a PEG ratio of 2.73 and a beta of 1.24. The company has a quick ratio of 1.71, a current ratio of 1.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 10.04. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $212.25 and a 200 day moving average of $202.54. Moody’s Co. has a twelve month low of $129.26 and a twelve month high of $222.85.

Moody’s (NYSE:MCO) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 30th. The business services provider reported $2.15 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.99 by $0.16. The business had revenue of $1.24 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.18 billion. Moody’s had a return on equity of 266.42% and a net margin of 27.66%. The company’s revenue was up 14.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.69 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Moody’s Co. will post 8.09 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 12th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, November 21st will be issued a dividend of $0.50 per share. This represents a $2.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.91%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, November 20th. Moody’s’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 27.06%.

Moody’s Profile

Moody's Corporation provides credit ratings; and credit, capital markets, and economic research, data, and analytical tools worldwide. It operates through two segments, Moody's Investors Service and Moody's Analytics. The Moody's Investors Service segment publishes credit ratings on various debt obligations and entities that issue such obligations, such as various corporate and governmental obligations, structured finance securities, and commercial paper programs.

