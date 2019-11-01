Van Hulzen Asset Management LLC Takes Position in CSW Industrials Inc (NASDAQ:CSWI)

Van Hulzen Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in CSW Industrials Inc (NASDAQ:CSWI) during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm bought 6,680 shares of the basic materials company’s stock, valued at approximately $461,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. WBI Investments Inc. purchased a new position in shares of CSW Industrials in the third quarter valued at approximately $677,000. Arabesque Asset Management Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of CSW Industrials in the third quarter valued at approximately $1,843,000. Alberta Investment Management Corp increased its holdings in shares of CSW Industrials by 51.2% in the third quarter. Alberta Investment Management Corp now owns 19,200 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $1,325,000 after purchasing an additional 6,500 shares during the last quarter. Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL increased its holdings in shares of CSW Industrials by 116.7% in the third quarter. Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL now owns 6,500 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $449,000 after purchasing an additional 3,500 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Mechanics Bank Trust Department acquired a new stake in shares of CSW Industrials in the third quarter valued at approximately $133,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 74.77% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:CSWI traded up $1.16 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $70.38. The company had a trading volume of 45,137 shares, compared to its average volume of 64,676. CSW Industrials Inc has a twelve month low of $45.56 and a twelve month high of $75.67. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08, a current ratio of 3.12 and a quick ratio of 1.91. The stock has a market cap of $1.04 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.13 and a beta of 1.06. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $67.76 and its 200-day simple moving average is $66.36.

CSW Industrials (NASDAQ:CSWI) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 8th. The basic materials company reported $0.98 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.88 by $0.10. CSW Industrials had a return on equity of 17.33% and a net margin of 13.53%. The firm had revenue of $102.30 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $98.13 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.76 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 14.2% on a year-over-year basis.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, November 14th. Investors of record on Thursday, October 31st will be issued a $0.135 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, October 30th. This represents a $0.54 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.77%.

CSWI has been the subject of several recent research reports. ValuEngine cut CSW Industrials from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 2nd. BidaskClub raised CSW Industrials from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 23rd.

In related news, CEO Joseph B. Armes sold 15,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $68.88, for a total value of $1,033,200.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 59,340 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,087,339.20. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. 2.60% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

CSW Industrials

CSW Industrials, Inc operates as a diversified industrial company in the United States and internationally. The company operates through two segments, Industrial Products and Specialty Chemicals. The Industrial Products segment offers specialty mechanical products; fire and smoke protection products; architecturally-specified building products; and storage, filtration, and application equipment for use with specialty chemicals and other products.

