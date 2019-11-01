Van Hulzen Asset Management LLC Sells 1,734 Shares of Supernus Pharmaceuticals Inc (NASDAQ:SUPN)

Van Hulzen Asset Management LLC lowered its stake in shares of Supernus Pharmaceuticals Inc (NASDAQ:SUPN) by 10.7% during the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 14,397 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock after selling 1,734 shares during the quarter. Van Hulzen Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Supernus Pharmaceuticals were worth $396,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of SUPN. Municipal Employees Retirement System of Michigan boosted its holdings in Supernus Pharmaceuticals by 2.2% during the 2nd quarter. Municipal Employees Retirement System of Michigan now owns 15,650 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $518,000 after acquiring an additional 330 shares during the period. Bridge City Capital LLC boosted its holdings in Supernus Pharmaceuticals by 0.5% during the 2nd quarter. Bridge City Capital LLC now owns 69,000 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $2,283,000 after acquiring an additional 338 shares during the period. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund boosted its holdings in Supernus Pharmaceuticals by 2.0% during the 2nd quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 20,639 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $683,000 after acquiring an additional 400 shares during the period. Baltimore Washington Financial Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in Supernus Pharmaceuticals by 0.9% during the 2nd quarter. Baltimore Washington Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 45,033 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $1,490,000 after acquiring an additional 420 shares during the period. Finally, Diversified Trust Co boosted its holdings in Supernus Pharmaceuticals by 8.4% during the 2nd quarter. Diversified Trust Co now owns 6,450 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $213,000 after acquiring an additional 500 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 99.12% of the company’s stock.

Get Supernus Pharmaceuticals alerts:

Shares of SUPN stock traded up $0.98 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $28.77. The stock had a trading volume of 393,633 shares, compared to its average volume of 539,826. Supernus Pharmaceuticals Inc has a 12-month low of $24.77 and a 12-month high of $49.25. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.49 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.03, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.99 and a beta of 1.61. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $27.22 and its two-hundred day moving average is $30.73. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70, a current ratio of 2.72 and a quick ratio of 2.53.

Supernus Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:SUPN) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, August 6th. The specialty pharmaceutical company reported $0.61 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.56 by $0.05. Supernus Pharmaceuticals had a return on equity of 22.36% and a net margin of 25.66%. The business had revenue of $104.70 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $109.67 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.57 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts expect that Supernus Pharmaceuticals Inc will post 2.16 EPS for the current year.

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on the company. ValuEngine upgraded Supernus Pharmaceuticals from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 2nd. BidaskClub cut Supernus Pharmaceuticals from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 9th. Jefferies Financial Group set a $46.00 target price on Supernus Pharmaceuticals and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, August 30th. TheStreet cut Supernus Pharmaceuticals from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Thursday, August 29th. Finally, Cowen set a $50.00 target price on Supernus Pharmaceuticals and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 7th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Supernus Pharmaceuticals currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $53.38.

In related news, CEO Jack A. Khattar acquired 7,200 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 23rd. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $26.39 per share, for a total transaction of $190,008.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 6.57% of the company’s stock.

Supernus Pharmaceuticals Profile

Supernus Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a pharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of products for the treatment of central nervous system diseases in the United States. It offers Oxtellar XR, an extended-release oxcarbazepine for use in the treatment of epilepsy; and Trokendi XR, an extended-release topiramate, which is used for the treatment of epilepsy and migraine.

Featured Story: What is a blue-chip stock?



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SUPN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Supernus Pharmaceuticals Inc (NASDAQ:SUPN).

Receive News & Ratings for Supernus Pharmaceuticals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Supernus Pharmaceuticals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.