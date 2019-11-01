Van Hulzen Asset Management LLC Reduces Position in Independent Bank Co.(MI) (NASDAQ:IBCP)

Van Hulzen Asset Management LLC cut its holdings in shares of Independent Bank Co.(MI) (NASDAQ:IBCP) by 3.4% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 15,906 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 563 shares during the quarter. Van Hulzen Asset Management LLC owned approximately 0.07% of Independent Bank Co.(MI) worth $339,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Quantamental Technologies LLC lifted its holdings in Independent Bank Co.(MI) by 136.7% during the second quarter. Quantamental Technologies LLC now owns 1,851 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $40,000 after purchasing an additional 1,069 shares during the last quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Independent Bank Co.(MI) by 3.5% during the second quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC now owns 32,323 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $704,000 after purchasing an additional 1,084 shares during the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. lifted its holdings in Independent Bank Co.(MI) by 1.0% during the second quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 154,533 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $3,367,000 after purchasing an additional 1,505 shares during the last quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in Independent Bank Co.(MI) by 55.8% during the second quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 7,099 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $155,000 after purchasing an additional 2,542 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC lifted its holdings in Independent Bank Co.(MI) by 27.8% during the second quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 12,986 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $283,000 after purchasing an additional 2,824 shares during the last quarter. 76.21% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several equities research analysts have commented on the stock. BidaskClub raised shares of Independent Bank Co.(MI) from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, October 25th. ValuEngine raised shares of Independent Bank Co.(MI) from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 2nd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut Independent Bank Co.(MI) from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 10th.

Shares of IBCP traded up $0.27 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $22.78. 52,128 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 104,621. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $21.48 and a 200-day moving average of $21.23. Independent Bank Co has a one year low of $18.94 and a one year high of $23.93. The firm has a market cap of $534.24 million, a P/E ratio of 13.55 and a beta of 0.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24, a current ratio of 0.94 and a quick ratio of 0.92.

Independent Bank Co.(MI) (NASDAQ:IBCP) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 24th. The financial services provider reported $0.55 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.51 by $0.04. Independent Bank Co.(MI) had a return on equity of 12.56% and a net margin of 22.42%. The firm had revenue of $43.15 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $42.73 million. Sell-side analysts forecast that Independent Bank Co will post 1.95 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 15th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, November 6th will be given a dividend of $0.18 per share. This represents a $0.72 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.16%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, November 5th. Independent Bank Co.(MI)’s dividend payout ratio is presently 42.86%.

Independent Bank Co.(MI) Company Profile

Independent Bank Corporation operates as the holding company for Independent Bank that provides various banking services to individuals and businesses in Michigan. The company offers checking and savings accounts, commercial lending, direct and indirect consumer financing, mortgage lending, and safe deposit box services, as well as automatic teller machines, and Internet and mobile banking services.

