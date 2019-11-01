Van Hulzen Asset Management LLC Has $612,000 Holdings in Bristol-Myers Squibb Co (NYSE:BMY)

Van Hulzen Asset Management LLC cut its holdings in Bristol-Myers Squibb Co (NYSE:BMY) by 77.0% during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 12,059 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after selling 40,478 shares during the period. Van Hulzen Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Bristol-Myers Squibb were worth $612,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its holdings in Bristol-Myers Squibb by 1.2% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 134,058,636 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $6,079,559,000 after buying an additional 1,580,750 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in Bristol-Myers Squibb by 6.7% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 114,798,394 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $5,206,108,000 after buying an additional 7,178,698 shares during the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. increased its holdings in Bristol-Myers Squibb by 40.4% during the second quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 24,012,686 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $1,088,974,000 after buying an additional 6,915,526 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its holdings in Bristol-Myers Squibb by 67.6% during the second quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 20,698,607 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $938,682,000 after buying an additional 8,347,432 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Janus Henderson Group PLC increased its holdings in shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb by 75.7% in the second quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 16,156,559 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $732,691,000 after purchasing an additional 6,960,047 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 80.34% of the company’s stock.

Get Bristol-Myers Squibb alerts:

Several equities analysts have commented on BMY shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a $62.00 price objective on shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, September 13th. Atlantic Securities upgraded shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $63.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Wednesday, August 14th. UBS Group upped their price objective on shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb from $51.00 to $53.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 23rd. ValuEngine downgraded shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Friday, October 25th. Finally, Peel Hunt reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb in a report on Tuesday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $55.86.

Shares of NYSE:BMY traded down $0.21 on Friday, hitting $57.16. The company had a trading volume of 17,099,726 shares, compared to its average volume of 11,423,455. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $51.71 and a 200 day moving average price of $47.74. The stock has a market cap of $91.23 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.36, a P/E/G ratio of 1.31 and a beta of 0.72. Bristol-Myers Squibb Co has a 1-year low of $42.48 and a 1-year high of $58.22. The company has a current ratio of 3.88, a quick ratio of 3.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.51.

Bristol-Myers Squibb (NYSE:BMY) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, October 31st. The biopharmaceutical company reported $1.17 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.06 by $0.11. The company had revenue of $6.01 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.89 billion. Bristol-Myers Squibb had a net margin of 26.14% and a return on equity of 47.63%. Bristol-Myers Squibb’s quarterly revenue was up 5.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $1.09 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Bristol-Myers Squibb Co will post 4.28 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, October 4th will be given a $0.41 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, October 3rd. This represents a $1.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.87%. Bristol-Myers Squibb’s payout ratio is presently 41.21%.

Bristol-Myers Squibb Company Profile

Bristol-Myers Squibb Company discovers, develops, licenses, manufactures, markets, distributes, and sells biopharmaceutical products worldwide. The company offers drugs in oncology, immunoscience, cardiovascular, and fibrotic diseases. The company's products include Opdivo, a biological product for anti-cancer indications; Eliquis, an oral inhibitor targeted at stroke prevention in adult patients with non-valvular atrial fibrillation, and the prevention and treatment of venous thromboembolic disorders; and Orencia, a biological product for adult patients with moderately to severely active RA and prostate-specific antigen, as well as reducing signs and symptoms in certain pediatric patients with moderately to severely active polyarticular juvenile idiopathic arthritis.

Recommended Story: Moving Average Convergence Divergence (MACD)

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BMY? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Bristol-Myers Squibb Co (NYSE:BMY).

Receive News & Ratings for Bristol-Myers Squibb Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Bristol-Myers Squibb and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.