Van Hulzen Asset Management LLC Cuts Stock Holdings in PPG Industries, Inc. (NYSE:PPG)

Van Hulzen Asset Management LLC reduced its position in shares of PPG Industries, Inc. (NYSE:PPG) by 2.5% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 4,131 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock after selling 107 shares during the period. Van Hulzen Asset Management LLC’s holdings in PPG Industries were worth $490,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Krane Funds Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of PPG Industries in the second quarter valued at approximately $25,000. American National Bank purchased a new stake in shares of PPG Industries in the second quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Coastal Investment Advisors Inc. grew its position in shares of PPG Industries by 280.0% in the second quarter. Coastal Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 228 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 168 shares in the last quarter. Westside Investment Management Inc. purchased a new position in PPG Industries in the second quarter worth approximately $29,000. Finally, Atwater Malick LLC purchased a new position in PPG Industries in the third quarter worth approximately $42,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 77.23% of the company’s stock.

PPG Industries stock traded up $0.32 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $125.44. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 959,034 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,346,028. The company has a current ratio of 1.49, a quick ratio of 1.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.02. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $119.57 and its two-hundred day moving average is $115.48. PPG Industries, Inc. has a 1 year low of $94.41 and a 1 year high of $126.28. The firm has a market capitalization of $29.57 billion, a PE ratio of 21.19, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.14 and a beta of 1.23.

PPG Industries (NYSE:PPG) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 17th. The specialty chemicals company reported $1.67 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.61 by $0.06. PPG Industries had a return on equity of 28.36% and a net margin of 8.00%. The company had revenue of $3.83 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.89 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.45 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up .2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts expect that PPG Industries, Inc. will post 6.25 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 12th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, November 12th will be paid a dividend of $0.51 per share. This represents a $2.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.63%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, November 8th. PPG Industries’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 34.46%.

In other PPG Industries news, CEO Michael H. Mcgarry sold 12,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $120.00, for a total transaction of $1,440,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 131,434 shares in the company, valued at $15,772,080. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Michael H. Mcgarry sold 11,916 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, October 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $125.00, for a total value of $1,489,500.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 131,350 shares in the company, valued at $16,418,750. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.37% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several research analysts recently weighed in on the company. Citigroup lowered their price objective on PPG Industries from $136.00 to $133.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, September 9th. Morgan Stanley assumed coverage on PPG Industries in a research report on Friday. They issued an “equal weight” rating for the company. SunTrust Banks reiterated a “hold” rating and issued a $123.00 price objective on shares of PPG Industries in a research report on Friday, July 19th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Buckingham Research increased their price objective on PPG Industries from $110.00 to $115.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 16th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets increased their price objective on PPG Industries from $113.00 to $129.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Monday, October 21st. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. PPG Industries presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $127.00.

PPG Industries, Inc manufactures and distributes paints, coatings, and specialty materials in the United States and internationally. It operates through Performance Coatings and Industrial Coatings segments. The Performance Coatings segment provides coatings products for automotive and commercial transport/fleet repair and refurbishing; light industrial and specialty coatings for signs; coatings, sealants, and transparencies for commercial, military, regional jet and general aviation aircraft, and transparent armor; protective and marine coatings and finishes; architectural coatings; and purchased sundries to painting contractors and consumers, as well as chemical management services.

