ValuEngine Upgrades Iconix Brand Group (NASDAQ:ICON) to “Sell”

Iconix Brand Group (NASDAQ:ICON) was upgraded by ValuEngine from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, ValuEngine reports.

ICON stock traded up $0.20 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $1.95. 66,600 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 316,873. Iconix Brand Group has a 12-month low of $0.65 and a 12-month high of $5.40. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $1.98 and a 200-day moving average price of $1.38.

Iconix Brand Group (NASDAQ:ICON) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 8th. The brand management company reported $0.12 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Iconix Brand Group had a negative return on equity of 0.97% and a negative net margin of 18.61%. The company had revenue of $34.39 million for the quarter.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in Iconix Brand Group stock. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in Iconix Brand Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:ICON) by 97.0% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 223,356 shares of the brand management company’s stock after acquiring an additional 109,959 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. owned 2.07% of Iconix Brand Group worth $190,000 as of its most recent SEC filing. 9.71% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Iconix Brand Group, Inc is a brand management company. As of December 31, 2016, the Company owned a portfolio of over 30 global consumer brands across women’s, men’s, and home categories. The Company operates through segments: men’s, women’s, home and international. The Company’s brand portfolio includes brands, such as Candie’s, Bongo, Joe Boxer, Rampage, Mudd, London Fog, Mossimo, Ocean Pacific/OP, Danskin/Danskin Now, Rocawear/Roc Nation, Cannon, Royal Velvet, Fieldcrest, Charisma, Starter, Waverly, Ecko Unltd/Mark Ecko Cut & Sew, Zoo York, Umbro, Lee Cooper and Artful Dodger, and interests in Material Girl, Ed Hardy, Truth or Dare, Modern Amusement, Buffalo, Nick Graham Hydraulic and PONY brands.

