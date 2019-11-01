ValuEngine Upgrades Iconix Brand Group (NASDAQ:ICON) to “Sell”

Iconix Brand Group (NASDAQ:ICON) was upgraded by ValuEngine from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, ValuEngine reports.
ICON stock traded up $0.20 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $1.95. 66,600 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 316,873. Iconix Brand Group has a 12-month low of $0.65 and a 12-month high of $5.40. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $1.98 and a 200-day moving average price of $1.38.
Iconix Brand Group (NASDAQ:ICON) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 8th. The brand management company reported $0.12 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Iconix Brand Group had a negative return on equity of 0.97% and a negative net margin of 18.61%. The company had revenue of $34.39 million for the quarter.
About Iconix Brand Group
Iconix Brand Group, Inc is a brand management company. As of December 31, 2016, the Company owned a portfolio of over 30 global consumer brands across women’s, men’s, and home categories. The Company operates through segments: men’s, women’s, home and international. The Company’s brand portfolio includes brands, such as Candie’s, Bongo, Joe Boxer, Rampage, Mudd, London Fog, Mossimo, Ocean Pacific/OP, Danskin/Danskin Now, Rocawear/Roc Nation, Cannon, Royal Velvet, Fieldcrest, Charisma, Starter, Waverly, Ecko Unltd/Mark Ecko Cut & Sew, Zoo York, Umbro, Lee Cooper and Artful Dodger, and interests in Material Girl, Ed Hardy, Truth or Dare, Modern Amusement, Buffalo, Nick Graham Hydraulic and PONY brands.
