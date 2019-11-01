Uwharrie Capital (OTCMKTS:UWHR) Trading Down 0%

Uwharrie Capital Corp (OTCMKTS:UWHR)’s share price fell 0% on Friday . The stock traded as low as $5.25 and last traded at $5.25, 902 shares were traded during trading. A decline of 65% from the average session volume of 2,568 shares. The stock had previously closed at $5.25.

The company’s 50 day moving average price is $5.23 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $4.99.

Uwharrie Capital Company Profile (OTCMKTS:UWHR)

Uwharrie Capital Corp operates as the bank holding company for Uwharrie Bank that provides commercial and consumer banking services to individuals and small to medium-sized businesses in North Carolina. The company accepts personal and commercial checking and savings accounts, money market accounts, certificates of deposit, and individual retirement accounts.

