US Concrete (USCR) Set to Announce Earnings on Friday

US Concrete (NASDAQ:USCR) will release its earnings data before the market opens on Friday, November 8th. Analysts expect US Concrete to post earnings of $1.43 per share for the quarter. US Concrete has set its FY 2019 guidance at EPS.Persons that are interested in participating in the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

US Concrete (NASDAQ:USCR) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, August 9th. The construction company reported $0.23 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.85 by ($0.62). The company had revenue of $367.50 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $408.18 million. US Concrete had a net margin of 1.06% and a return on equity of 3.05%. US Concrete’s revenue for the quarter was down 9.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $1.08 EPS. On average, analysts expect US Concrete to post $2 EPS for the current fiscal year and $2 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Get US Concrete alerts:

USCR stock opened at $52.26 on Friday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $50.59 and a 200-day moving average price of $47.66. The company has a market capitalization of $889.13 million, a P/E ratio of 27.08 and a beta of 1.35. US Concrete has a 52-week low of $29.13 and a 52-week high of $56.22. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.16, a quick ratio of 1.09 and a current ratio of 1.29.

In other news, VP Matthew Emmert sold 1,699 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, September 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $47.55, for a total transaction of $80,787.45. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 2,460 shares in the company, valued at $116,973. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link . Also, VP Herbert A. Burton sold 1,268 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $47.69, for a total transaction of $60,470.92. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 5,681 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $270,926.89. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold 3,717 shares of company stock valued at $177,498 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 4.70% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Exane BNP Paribas assumed coverage on shares of US Concrete in a research note on Wednesday, October 9th. They set an “outperform” rating for the company. BNP Paribas assumed coverage on shares of US Concrete in a research note on Wednesday, October 9th. They set an “outperform” rating for the company. Stifel Nicolaus downgraded shares of US Concrete from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and raised their price target for the company from $51.00 to $53.00 in a research note on Thursday, July 18th. BidaskClub raised shares of US Concrete from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 22nd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of US Concrete from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, October 11th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. US Concrete currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $55.50.

About US Concrete

U.S. Concrete, Inc, through its subsidiaries, produces and sells ready-mixed concrete, aggregates, and concrete-related products and services to the construction industry in the United States, U.S. Virgin Islands, and Canada. It operates through two segments, Ready-Mixed Concrete and Aggregate Products.

Featured Story: Ex-Dividend

Receive News & Ratings for US Concrete Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for US Concrete and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.