Urstadt Biddle Properties Inc (NYSE:UBP) Short Interest Down 14.3% in October

Urstadt Biddle Properties Inc (NYSE:UBP) saw a large drop in short interest during the month of October. As of October 15th, there was short interest totalling 9,000 shares, a drop of 14.3% from the September 15th total of 10,500 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 3,800 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 2.4 days. Approximately 0.4% of the shares of the stock are sold short.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Pacific Heights Asset Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Urstadt Biddle Properties by 150.0% in the 3rd quarter. Pacific Heights Asset Management LLC now owns 500,000 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $11,850,000 after purchasing an additional 300,000 shares during the last quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC grew its position in Urstadt Biddle Properties by 77.6% during the 2nd quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 2,174 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $37,000 after acquiring an additional 950 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its position in Urstadt Biddle Properties by 7.5% during the 2nd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 59,900 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,024,000 after acquiring an additional 4,200 shares during the last quarter. Finally, FNY Investment Advisers LLC grew its position in Urstadt Biddle Properties by 665.8% during the 2nd quarter. FNY Investment Advisers LLC now owns 15,224 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $260,000 after acquiring an additional 13,236 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 1.89% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on the company. ValuEngine lowered Urstadt Biddle Properties from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 2nd. TheStreet upgraded Urstadt Biddle Properties from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Friday, September 6th.

Shares of UBP opened at $19.07 on Friday. Urstadt Biddle Properties has a 52-week low of $14.75 and a 52-week high of $19.11. The business’s fifty day moving average is $18.63 and its 200-day moving average is $17.48. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.88, a quick ratio of 5.22 and a current ratio of 5.22. The firm has a market cap of $745.27 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.26 and a beta of 0.30.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 18th. Stockholders of record on Friday, October 4th were paid a $0.245 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, October 3rd. This represents a $0.98 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.14%.

Urstadt Biddle Properties Inc is a self-administered equity real estate investment trust which owns or has equity interests in 85 properties containing approximately 5.3 million square feet of space. Listed on the New York Stock Exchange since 1970, it provides investors with a means of participating in ownership of income-producing properties.

