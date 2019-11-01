Urban Outfitters, Inc. (NASDAQ:URBN) Shares Acquired by Empirical Finance LLC

Empirical Finance LLC raised its position in shares of Urban Outfitters, Inc. (NASDAQ:URBN) by 170.9% in the third quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 85,755 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock after acquiring an additional 54,095 shares during the quarter. Urban Outfitters makes up approximately 0.7% of Empirical Finance LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 17th biggest holding. Empirical Finance LLC’s holdings in Urban Outfitters were worth $2,409,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in URBN. Kistler Tiffany Companies LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Urban Outfitters in the third quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Huntington National Bank increased its holdings in shares of Urban Outfitters by 136.4% in the second quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 1,300 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 750 shares during the last quarter. Compagnie Lombard Odier SCmA acquired a new stake in shares of Urban Outfitters in the second quarter valued at approximately $46,000. Signaturefd LLC increased its holdings in shares of Urban Outfitters by 71.4% in the second quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 2,112 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $48,000 after purchasing an additional 880 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Urban Outfitters by 37.1% in the second quarter. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. now owns 3,480 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $80,000 after purchasing an additional 941 shares during the last quarter. 74.11% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Urban Outfitters alerts:

Several equities research analysts recently commented on the company. ValuEngine raised Urban Outfitters from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, September 30th. Wedbush reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and issued a $20.00 price target (down previously from $26.00) on shares of Urban Outfitters in a report on Wednesday, August 21st. B. Riley set a $23.00 price target on Urban Outfitters and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 21st. Deutsche Bank cut their price target on Urban Outfitters from $29.00 to $28.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Friday, August 16th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group set a $35.00 price target on Urban Outfitters and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 21st. Twelve research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. Urban Outfitters presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $29.71.

Shares of Urban Outfitters stock opened at $28.70 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.88 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.44, a PEG ratio of 1.26 and a beta of 0.73. Urban Outfitters, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $19.63 and a fifty-two week high of $41.77. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80, a quick ratio of 0.89 and a current ratio of 1.60. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $26.99 and a 200 day moving average of $25.15.

Urban Outfitters (NASDAQ:URBN) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 20th. The apparel retailer reported $0.61 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.58 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $962.30 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $981.40 million. Urban Outfitters had a return on equity of 18.10% and a net margin of 6.54%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 3.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.84 earnings per share. Analysts forecast that Urban Outfitters, Inc. will post 2.28 EPS for the current year.

Urban Outfitters Company Profile

Urban Outfitters, Inc engages in the retail and wholesale of general consumer products. The company operates in two segments, Retail and wholesale. It operates Urban Outfitters stores, which offer women's and men's fashion apparel, activewear, intimates, footwear, accessories, home goods, electronics, and beauty products for young adults aged 18 to 28; and Anthropologie stores that provide women's casual apparel, accessories, intimates, shoes, and home furnishings, as well as gifts, decorative items, and beauty and wellness products for women aged 28 to 45.

Recommended Story: What is a blue-chip stock?



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding URBN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Urban Outfitters, Inc. (NASDAQ:URBN).

Receive News & Ratings for Urban Outfitters Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Urban Outfitters and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.