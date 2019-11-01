Uquid Coin (UQC) Trading 4.9% Higher Over Last Week

Uquid Coin (CURRENCY:UQC) traded up 1.5% against the dollar during the one day period ending at 18:00 PM Eastern on November 1st. One Uquid Coin token can now be bought for about $0.0957 or 0.00001035 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges including OOOBTC, IDEX, IDAX and Livecoin. Uquid Coin has a total market cap of $957,190.00 and $691,352.00 worth of Uquid Coin was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last week, Uquid Coin has traded up 4.9% against the dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Get Uquid Coin alerts:

Huobi Token (HT) traded up 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $3.96 or 0.00042810 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded down 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $533.67 or 0.05774123 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0375 or 0.00000406 BTC.

IOStoken (IOST) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0396 or 0.00000526 BTC.

MEXC Token (MEXC) traded 11.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.29 or 0.00003155 BTC.

IOST (IOST) traded 1.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0072 or 0.00000078 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0939 or 0.00001016 BTC.

Karatgold Coin (KBC) traded 1.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0207 or 0.00000224 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded down 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $1.38 or 0.00014927 BTC.

MCO (MCO) traded 0.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4.28 or 0.00046300 BTC.

Uquid Coin Profile

Uquid Coin (CRYPTO:UQC) is a token. Its genesis date was September 8th, 2017. Uquid Coin’s total supply is 40,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 10,000,000 tokens. The official website for Uquid Coin is uquidcoin.com . Uquid Coin’s official Twitter account is @UquidC and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official message board for Uquid Coin is medium.com/@uquidcoin

Buying and Selling Uquid Coin

Uquid Coin can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: CoinExchange, IDEX, Livecoin, OOOBTC, TOPBTC, Exrates and IDAX. It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Uquid Coin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Uquid Coin should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Uquid Coin using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Uquid Coin Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Uquid Coin and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.