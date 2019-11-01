Unum Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ:UMRX) Short Interest Update

Unum Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ:UMRX) saw a significant drop in short interest in the month of October. As of October 15th, there was short interest totalling 391,100 shares, a drop of 8.6% from the September 15th total of 428,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 48,800 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 8.0 days. Approximately 3.1% of the company’s shares are sold short.

UMRX stock traded up $0.01 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $1.32. 452 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 35,120. The company has a quick ratio of 2.41, a current ratio of 2.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13. The firm has a market capitalization of $39.86 million, a P/E ratio of -1.01 and a beta of 1.26. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $1.58 and a 200-day simple moving average of $2.38. Unum Therapeutics has a 12-month low of $1.24 and a 12-month high of $8.44.

Unum Therapeutics (NASDAQ:UMRX) last announced its earnings results on Monday, August 12th. The company reported ($0.34) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.39) by $0.05. The company had revenue of $3.14 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.10 million. Unum Therapeutics had a negative net margin of 340.49% and a negative return on equity of 75.60%. Research analysts predict that Unum Therapeutics will post -1.24 EPS for the current year.

Several brokerages have weighed in on UMRX. Wedbush lowered their target price on shares of Unum Therapeutics from $20.00 to $13.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, August 13th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Unum Therapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $1.50 target price for the company. in a research note on Saturday, October 26th. ValuEngine raised shares of Unum Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 1st. Cowen reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Unum Therapeutics in a research note on Monday, August 12th. Finally, HC Wainwright reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Unum Therapeutics in a research note on Tuesday, August 13th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $9.63.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of UMRX. Paloma Partners Management Co purchased a new position in shares of Unum Therapeutics in the second quarter valued at approximately $227,000. Jane Street Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of Unum Therapeutics in the second quarter valued at approximately $132,000. Wedbush Securities Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Unum Therapeutics in the third quarter valued at approximately $48,000. Susquehanna International Group LLP purchased a new position in shares of Unum Therapeutics in the second quarter valued at approximately $62,000. Finally, Acadian Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Unum Therapeutics by 134.8% in the second quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 32,601 shares of the company’s stock valued at $85,000 after purchasing an additional 18,717 shares during the period. 42.07% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Unum Therapeutics

Unum Therapeutics Inc, a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, develops and commercializes immunotherapy products designed to harness the power of a patient's immune system to cure cancer. The company's lead product candidate is the ACTR707 used in combination with rituximab, which is in Phase I clinical trials to treat adult patients with relapsed or refractory CD20+ B cell non-Hodgkin lymphoma (r/r NHL).

