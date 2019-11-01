Unum Group (NYSE:UNM) Forecasted to Earn FY2019 Earnings of $5.43 Per Share

Unum Group (NYSE:UNM) – SunTrust Banks decreased their FY2019 earnings per share estimates for Unum Group in a report released on Wednesday, October 30th. SunTrust Banks analyst M. Hughes now anticipates that the financial services provider will post earnings per share of $5.43 for the year, down from their prior estimate of $5.50. SunTrust Banks also issued estimates for Unum Group’s Q4 2019 earnings at $1.39 EPS, Q1 2020 earnings at $1.36 EPS, Q2 2020 earnings at $1.44 EPS, Q3 2020 earnings at $1.46 EPS and Q4 2020 earnings at $1.49 EPS.

UNM has been the topic of several other reports. Morgan Stanley cut their price target on shares of Unum Group from $40.00 to $37.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, August 20th. Citigroup cut their price target on shares of Unum Group from $37.00 to $32.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, September 13th. Credit Suisse Group initiated coverage on shares of Unum Group in a report on Wednesday, July 10th. They issued an “underperform” rating on the stock. ValuEngine raised shares of Unum Group from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 2nd. Finally, Barclays set a $36.00 target price on shares of Unum Group and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, August 12th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $37.00.

UNM opened at $27.54 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.99 billion, a PE ratio of 5.30, a P/E/G ratio of 0.59 and a beta of 1.58. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $28.61 and its 200 day moving average price is $31.34. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35, a current ratio of 0.17 and a quick ratio of 0.17. Unum Group has a 12-month low of $24.71 and a 12-month high of $38.84.

Unum Group (NYSE:UNM) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 29th. The financial services provider reported $1.36 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.37 by ($0.01). The company had revenue of $2.96 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.02 billion. Unum Group had a net margin of 8.89% and a return on equity of 12.51%. The company’s revenue was up 1.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $1.37 earnings per share.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Unum Group by 5.4% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 23,945,430 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $803,370,000 after purchasing an additional 1,218,617 shares during the period. Bank of Nova Scotia raised its holdings in shares of Unum Group by 376.8% during the second quarter. Bank of Nova Scotia now owns 3,369,146 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $10,733,000 after purchasing an additional 2,662,577 shares during the period. AQR Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Unum Group by 66.7% during the second quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 2,511,001 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $83,742,000 after purchasing an additional 1,004,924 shares during the period. Nuance Investments LLC raised its holdings in shares of Unum Group by 10.3% during the second quarter. Nuance Investments LLC now owns 2,483,537 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $83,323,000 after purchasing an additional 232,087 shares during the period. Finally, Invesco Ltd. raised its holdings in shares of Unum Group by 9.5% during the second quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 2,414,870 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $81,019,000 after purchasing an additional 208,543 shares during the period. 95.33% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 15th. Shareholders of record on Monday, October 28th will be issued a dividend of $0.285 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, October 25th. This represents a $1.14 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.14%. Unum Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 21.92%.

Unum Group, together with its subsidiaries, provides financial protection benefit solutions in the United States, the United Kingdom, and internationally. It operates through Unum US, Unum UK, Colonial Life, and Closed Block segments. The company offers group long-term and short-term disability, group life, and accidental death and dismemberment products; supplemental and voluntary products, such as individual disability, voluntary benefits, and dental and vision products; and accident, sickness, disability, life, and cancer and critical illness products.

