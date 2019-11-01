Universal Stainless & Alloy Products (NASDAQ:USAP) Short Interest Down 7.8% in October

Universal Stainless & Alloy Products (NASDAQ:USAP) saw a significant decline in short interest in the month of October. As of October 15th, there was short interest totalling 141,200 shares, a decline of 7.8% from the September 15th total of 153,200 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 26,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 5.4 days. Currently, 1.7% of the shares of the company are short sold.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on USAP. Zacks Investment Research cut Universal Stainless & Alloy Products from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Saturday, October 19th. Cowen set a $22.00 price objective on Universal Stainless & Alloy Products and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 7th. KeyCorp reduced their price objective on Universal Stainless & Alloy Products from $24.00 to $20.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, October 14th. Finally, ValuEngine upgraded Universal Stainless & Alloy Products from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 2nd.

Get Universal Stainless & Alloy Products alerts:

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Russell Investments Group Ltd. boosted its stake in shares of Universal Stainless & Alloy Products by 4.0% in the third quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 507,436 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $7,913,000 after buying an additional 19,377 shares during the period. California Public Employees Retirement System boosted its stake in shares of Universal Stainless & Alloy Products by 5.8% in the third quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 127,400 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $1,987,000 after buying an additional 7,000 shares during the period. Citadel Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Universal Stainless & Alloy Products in the second quarter valued at approximately $204,000. Paloma Partners Management Co bought a new stake in shares of Universal Stainless & Alloy Products in the second quarter valued at approximately $686,000. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in Universal Stainless & Alloy Products by 15.5% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 454,766 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $7,276,000 after purchasing an additional 61,163 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.32% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:USAP traded up $0.18 during trading on Friday, reaching $13.60. 148 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 20,973. Universal Stainless & Alloy Products has a 12 month low of $12.30 and a 12 month high of $22.67. The firm has a market cap of $114.77 million, a PE ratio of 11.00 and a beta of 1.46. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $14.58 and a 200-day moving average price of $15.00. The company has a current ratio of 4.51, a quick ratio of 1.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26.

Universal Stainless & Alloy Products (NASDAQ:USAP) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 23rd. The basic materials company reported $0.09 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.21 by ($0.12). The firm had revenue of $56.57 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $65.80 million. Universal Stainless & Alloy Products had a return on equity of 1.90% and a net margin of 1.90%. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Universal Stainless & Alloy Products will post 0.76 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Universal Stainless & Alloy Products

Universal Stainless & Alloy Products, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and markets semi-finished and finished specialty steel products in the United States and internationally. The company's products include stainless steel, nickel alloys, tool steel, and various other alloyed steels.

See Also: CBOE Russell 2000® Volatility Index

Receive News & Ratings for Universal Stainless & Alloy Products Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Universal Stainless & Alloy Products and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.