Universal Forest Products, Inc. (NASDAQ:UFPI) COO Patrick M. Webster Sells 8,253 Shares

Universal Forest Products, Inc. (NASDAQ:UFPI) COO Patrick M. Webster sold 8,253 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, October 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $49.74, for a total transaction of $410,504.22. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 228,179 shares in the company, valued at $11,349,623.46. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website.

Shares of NASDAQ:UFPI opened at $50.36 on Friday. Universal Forest Products, Inc. has a 12 month low of $24.14 and a 12 month high of $52.83. The company has a quick ratio of 1.59, a current ratio of 2.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $41.86 and its 200 day simple moving average is $38.08. The firm has a market cap of $3.18 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.61, a PEG ratio of 3.56 and a beta of 1.87.

Universal Forest Products (NASDAQ:UFPI) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 23rd. The construction company reported $0.84 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.76 by $0.08. Universal Forest Products had a net margin of 3.91% and a return on equity of 14.91%. The business had revenue of $1.16 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.18 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.66 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 4.0% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts expect that Universal Forest Products, Inc. will post 2.91 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Quest Capital Management Inc. ADV acquired a new stake in shares of Universal Forest Products during the third quarter worth $25,000. Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Universal Forest Products during the third quarter worth $29,000. Point72 Asset Management L.P. acquired a new stake in shares of Universal Forest Products during the second quarter worth $38,000. Advisory Services Network LLC raised its holdings in shares of Universal Forest Products by 1,147.1% during the second quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 1,060 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $40,000 after acquiring an additional 975 shares during the period. Finally, Quantamental Technologies LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Universal Forest Products during the second quarter worth $41,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.77% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have weighed in on UFPI. ValuEngine lowered shares of Universal Forest Products from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Thursday, August 1st. DA Davidson increased their target price on shares of Universal Forest Products to $55.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, October 25th. BMO Capital Markets increased their target price on shares of Universal Forest Products to $44.00 in a report on Monday. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, BidaskClub upgraded shares of Universal Forest Products from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 9th.

Universal Forest Products, Inc, through its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and markets wood and wood-alternative products in North America, Europe, Asia, and Australia. The company offers preserved and unpreserved dimensional lumber; outdoor living products, including wood and wood composite decking and related accessories, and decorative lawn and garden products; and engineered wood components, which include roof and floor trusses, wall panels, engineered floor systems, I-joists, and lumber packages.

