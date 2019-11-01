Universal Display (NASDAQ:OLED) Shares Gap Up to $200.18

Universal Display Co. (NASDAQ:OLED)’s share price gapped up before the market opened on Friday . The stock had previously closed at $206.36, but opened at $200.18. Universal Display shares last traded at $198.74, with a volume of 38,008 shares changing hands.

Several equities analysts have commented on the company. Benchmark set a $175.00 price objective on Universal Display and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 17th. ValuEngine lowered Universal Display from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 2nd. Berenberg Bank began coverage on Universal Display in a report on Wednesday, July 24th. They set a “hold” rating and a $192.00 price target for the company. Oppenheimer downgraded Universal Display from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $190.50 price target for the company. in a report on Wednesday, July 10th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, BidaskClub downgraded Universal Display from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, September 19th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating, four have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $190.68.

The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $174.18 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $182.78. The stock has a market capitalization of $8.24 billion, a P/E ratio of 160.37, a P/E/G ratio of 2.17 and a beta of 1.47.

Universal Display (NASDAQ:OLED) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 30th. The semiconductor company reported $0.78 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.57 by $0.21. Universal Display had a return on equity of 16.52% and a net margin of 33.08%. The firm had revenue of $97.50 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $85.88 million. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.48 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 25.6% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts anticipate that Universal Display Co. will post 2.68 EPS for the current year.

In related news, Director C Keith Hartley sold 185 shares of Universal Display stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, October 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $159.57, for a total value of $29,520.45. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 93,669 shares in the company, valued at approximately $14,946,762.33. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, CFO Sidney D. Rosenblatt sold 33,790 shares of Universal Display stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $209.59, for a total value of $7,082,046.10. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 209,838 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $43,979,946.42. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 105,685 shares of company stock valued at $22,465,629 over the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 3.70% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. First Allied Advisory Services Inc. increased its holdings in Universal Display by 3.8% in the 2nd quarter. First Allied Advisory Services Inc. now owns 1,494 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $281,000 after buying an additional 54 shares in the last quarter. Rothschild Investment Corp IL increased its holdings in Universal Display by 3.4% in the 3rd quarter. Rothschild Investment Corp IL now owns 2,300 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $386,000 after buying an additional 75 shares in the last quarter. Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC boosted its position in Universal Display by 94.0% in the second quarter. Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC now owns 194 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $40,000 after purchasing an additional 94 shares during the last quarter. A.R.T. Advisors LLC boosted its position in Universal Display by 0.9% in the second quarter. A.R.T. Advisors LLC now owns 11,694 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $2,199,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Institutional & Family Asset Management LLC boosted its position in Universal Display by 79.4% in the second quarter. Institutional & Family Asset Management LLC now owns 226 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $42,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 69.07% of the company’s stock.

Universal Display Company Profile (NASDAQ:OLED)

Universal Display Corporation engages in the research, development, and commercialization of organic light emitting diode (OLED) technologies and materials for use in flat panel displays and solid-state lighting applications. As of February 21, 2019, it owned or had exclusive and co-exclusive licenses, or had sole license rights with respect to approximately 5,000 issued and pending patents worldwide.

