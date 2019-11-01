Universal Display (NASDAQ:OLED) Lifted to “Strong-Buy” at Zacks Investment Research

Universal Display (NASDAQ:OLED) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report issued to clients and investors on Friday, Zacks.com reports. The firm currently has a $212.00 target price on the semiconductor company’s stock. Zacks Investment Research‘s price target would indicate a potential upside of 6.33% from the stock’s current price.

According to Zacks, “Universal Display delivered stellar third-quarter results. Both earnings and revenues improved on a year-over-year basis. Surge in material sales and green emitter sales drove the top line. Improving demand from panel makers based in Korea and China holds promise. Anticipating this momentum to continue, the company raised fiscal 2019 guidance. Moreover, synergies from Adesis acquisition remain a key positive. Further, efforts to reward shareholders through dividend payments are noteworthy. Notably, shares of Universal Display have outperformed the industry in the past year. Further, growing clout of OLED panels in automotive end-markets is a tailwind. However, intensifying competition and long lead times are major headwinds. Further, significant customer concentration from few customers like Samsung and LG is an overhang.”

Several other research firms have also issued reports on OLED. Roth Capital lifted their price target on Universal Display from $172.00 to $206.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, August 2nd. Benchmark set a $175.00 price objective on Universal Display and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 17th. Susquehanna Bancshares reissued a “negative” rating on shares of Universal Display in a report on Thursday, September 12th. Deutsche Bank set a $230.00 price objective on Universal Display and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, August 16th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Universal Display in a report on Thursday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating, four have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $190.68.

Universal Display stock traded down $0.80 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $199.38. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 31,602 shares, compared to its average volume of 448,776. The stock has a market capitalization of $8.24 billion, a P/E ratio of 160.81, a P/E/G ratio of 2.17 and a beta of 1.47. Universal Display has a twelve month low of $78.78 and a twelve month high of $230.32. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $174.18 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $182.78.

Universal Display (NASDAQ:OLED) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 30th. The semiconductor company reported $0.78 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.57 by $0.21. Universal Display had a net margin of 33.08% and a return on equity of 16.52%. The business had revenue of $97.50 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $85.88 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.48 EPS. Universal Display’s quarterly revenue was up 25.6% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts anticipate that Universal Display will post 2.68 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Universal Display news, Director Lawrence Lacerte sold 30,000 shares of Universal Display stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $205.84, for a total transaction of $6,175,200.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 308,536 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $63,509,050.24. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director C Keith Hartley sold 185 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, October 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $159.57, for a total value of $29,520.45. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 93,669 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $14,946,762.33. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 105,685 shares of company stock worth $22,465,629. 3.70% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in Universal Display by 1,458.3% during the 2nd quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 187 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $35,000 after buying an additional 175 shares during the last quarter. HM Payson & Co. purchased a new position in shares of Universal Display in the 2nd quarter worth $38,000. Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC raised its position in shares of Universal Display by 94.0% in the 2nd quarter. Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC now owns 194 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $40,000 after buying an additional 94 shares during the period. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd purchased a new position in shares of Universal Display in the 2nd quarter worth $41,000. Finally, Institutional & Family Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in Universal Display by 79.4% in the 2nd quarter. Institutional & Family Asset Management LLC now owns 226 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $42,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. 69.07% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Universal Display Company Profile

Universal Display Corporation engages in the research, development, and commercialization of organic light emitting diode (OLED) technologies and materials for use in flat panel displays and solid-state lighting applications. As of February 21, 2019, it owned or had exclusive and co-exclusive licenses, or had sole license rights with respect to approximately 5,000 issued and pending patents worldwide.

