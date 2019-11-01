United Therapeutics (NASDAQ:UTHR) Earns “Hold” Rating from HC Wainwright

United Therapeutics (NASDAQ:UTHR)‘s stock had its “hold” rating reiterated by equities research analysts at HC Wainwright in a research note issued to investors on Friday, AnalystRatings.com reports. They presently have a $85.00 price target on the biotechnology company’s stock. HC Wainwright’s target price would suggest a potential downside of 5.04% from the company’s current price.

UTHR has been the subject of several other research reports. Cowen set a $118.00 price objective on United Therapeutics and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, September 13th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded United Therapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $86.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Wednesday, August 14th. BidaskClub upgraded United Therapeutics from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 18th. Wedbush restated a “buy” rating and set a $273.00 price objective on shares of United Therapeutics in a report on Thursday, August 1st. Finally, LADENBURG THALM/SH SH upgraded United Therapeutics from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $103.00 to $106.00 in a report on Thursday, August 1st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating, five have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. United Therapeutics has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $120.82.

Shares of NASDAQ UTHR traded down $0.33 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $89.51. 37,437 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 393,852. The company has a market cap of $3.81 billion, a PE ratio of 6.68 and a beta of 0.95. United Therapeutics has a one year low of $74.31 and a one year high of $128.94. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $82.73 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $84.48. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31, a quick ratio of 4.41 and a current ratio of 4.62.

United Therapeutics (NASDAQ:UTHR) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 30th. The biotechnology company reported $3.16 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.34 by $0.82. The firm had revenue of $401.50 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $342.28 million. United Therapeutics had a negative return on equity of 4.54% and a negative net margin of 7.69%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 2.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $3.98 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that United Therapeutics will post -1.9 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Greylin Investment Mangement Inc. grew its holdings in United Therapeutics by 18.0% during the second quarter. Greylin Investment Mangement Inc. now owns 138,978 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $10,849,000 after buying an additional 21,200 shares in the last quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc grew its holdings in United Therapeutics by 72.7% during the second quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 475 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $37,000 after buying an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. Gabelli Funds LLC bought a new stake in United Therapeutics during the second quarter worth $390,000. AGF Investments LLC grew its holdings in United Therapeutics by 7.9% during the second quarter. AGF Investments LLC now owns 20,383 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $1,591,000 after buying an additional 1,499 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Nuveen Asset Management LLC grew its stake in United Therapeutics by 4,154.7% in the 2nd quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 198,441 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $15,490,000 after purchasing an additional 193,777 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 94.31% of the company’s stock.

United Therapeutics Company Profile

United Therapeutics Corporation, a biotechnology company, develops and commercializes products to address the unmet medical needs of patients with chronic and life-threatening diseases primarily in the United States and Europe. The company's commercial therapies include Remodulin, an infused formulation of the prostacyclin analogue treprostinil for subcutaneous and intravenous administration to diminish symptoms associated with exercise in pulmonary arterial hypertension (PAH) patients; Tyvaso, an inhaled formulation of treprostinil to enhace the exercise ability in PAH patients; Orenitram, a tablet dosage form of treprostinil to enhance the exercise capacity in PAH patients; Adcirca, an oral PDE-5 inhibitor to enhance the exercise ability in PAH patients; and Unituxin, a monoclonal antibody for treating neuroblastoma.

