United Parcel Service, Inc. (NYSE:UPS) Shares Acquired by Grove Bank & Trust

Grove Bank & Trust lifted its position in shares of United Parcel Service, Inc. (NYSE:UPS) by 12.4% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 5,305 shares of the transportation company’s stock after acquiring an additional 587 shares during the quarter. Grove Bank & Trust’s holdings in United Parcel Service were worth $636,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Capital Advisors Ltd. LLC boosted its holdings in United Parcel Service by 65.0% during the second quarter. Capital Advisors Ltd. LLC now owns 297 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $31,000 after buying an additional 117 shares in the last quarter. Kavar Capital Partners LLC purchased a new stake in United Parcel Service during the second quarter worth about $38,000. NumerixS Investment Technologies Inc purchased a new stake in United Parcel Service during the second quarter worth about $38,000. Earnest Partners LLC purchased a new stake in United Parcel Service during the second quarter worth about $40,000. Finally, Orrstown Financial Services Inc. boosted its holdings in United Parcel Service by 41.7% during the second quarter. Orrstown Financial Services Inc. now owns 425 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $44,000 after buying an additional 125 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 55.30% of the company’s stock.

Get United Parcel Service alerts:

A number of analysts recently commented on UPS shares. Loop Capital set a $140.00 price objective on shares of United Parcel Service and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, September 23rd. Wells Fargo & Co initiated coverage on shares of United Parcel Service in a report on Monday. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $138.00 price target on the stock. GMP Securities raised shares of United Parcel Service to a “reduce” rating in a report on Monday. Barclays reaffirmed a “hold” rating and issued a $120.00 price target on shares of United Parcel Service in a report on Wednesday, October 23rd. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on shares of United Parcel Service in a report on Wednesday, July 10th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $123.00 price target on the stock. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating, eight have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $121.99.

UPS stock traded up $2.13 on Friday, hitting $117.30. 38,509 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,048,805. United Parcel Service, Inc. has a twelve month low of $89.89 and a twelve month high of $123.63. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.90, a current ratio of 1.11 and a quick ratio of 1.09. The business’s fifty day moving average is $117.81 and its two-hundred day moving average is $109.95. The stock has a market capitalization of $100.39 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.20, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.78 and a beta of 1.24.

United Parcel Service (NYSE:UPS) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 22nd. The transportation company reported $2.07 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.06 by $0.01. United Parcel Service had a net margin of 6.81% and a return on equity of 154.80%. The company had revenue of $18.32 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $18.35 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.82 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 5.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts expect that United Parcel Service, Inc. will post 7.51 earnings per share for the current year.

United Parcel Service Company Profile

United Parcel Service, Inc provides letter and package delivery, specialized transportation, logistics, and financial services. It operates through three segments: U.S. Domestic Package, International Package, and Supply Chain & Freight. The U.S. Domestic Package segment offers time-definite delivery of letters, documents, small packages, and palletized freight through air and ground services in the United States.

Further Reading: Should you buy a closed-end mutual fund?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding UPS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for United Parcel Service, Inc. (NYSE:UPS).

Receive News & Ratings for United Parcel Service Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for United Parcel Service and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.