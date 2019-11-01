United Internet (ETR:UTDI) PT Set at €51.50 by Warburg Research

United Internet (ETR:UTDI) received a €51.50 ($59.88) price target from equities researchers at Warburg Research in a report issued on Wednesday, Borsen Zeitung reports. The firm presently has a “buy” rating on the stock. Warburg Research’s target price would suggest a potential upside of 90.67% from the company’s previous close.

Several other brokerages have also recently issued reports on UTDI. Macquarie set a €23.00 ($26.74) price objective on United Internet and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 17th. Berenberg Bank set a €64.00 ($74.42) price objective on United Internet and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, September 6th. Hauck & Aufhaeuser set a €48.00 ($55.81) price objective on United Internet and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday. Jefferies Financial Group set a €55.00 ($63.95) price objective on United Internet and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 15th. Finally, Independent Research set a €37.00 ($43.02) price target on United Internet and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, October 25th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the stock. United Internet presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of €41.89 ($48.71).

Shares of ETR:UTDI opened at €27.01 ($31.41) on Wednesday. United Internet has a 52-week low of €24.21 ($28.15) and a 52-week high of €41.35 ($48.08). The stock has a market cap of $5.49 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.12. The company has a quick ratio of 0.85, a current ratio of 1.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 44.96. The business has a 50-day moving average price of €33.18 and a 200-day moving average price of €31.42.

United Internet AG, through its subsidiaries, operates as an Internet service provider. It operates through four segment: Consumer Access, Business Access, Consumer Applications, and Business Applications. The company offers broadband and mobile access products, including home networks, online storage, telephony, video-on-demand, or IPTV; and data and network solutions for small and medium-sized enterprises, as well as infrastructure services for large corporations.

