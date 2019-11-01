UniFirst Corp (NYSE:UNF) Short Interest Up 6.8% in October

UniFirst Corp (NYSE:UNF) was the recipient of a significant increase in short interest during the month of October. As of October 15th, there was short interest totalling 220,300 shares, an increase of 6.8% from the September 15th total of 206,300 shares. Currently, 1.5% of the company’s shares are sold short. Based on an average trading volume of 106,100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 2.1 days.

A number of analysts recently issued reports on UNF shares. Zacks Investment Research restated a “hold” rating on shares of UniFirst in a research report on Saturday, October 26th. ValuEngine lowered shares of UniFirst from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 11th.

NYSE UNF traded up $4.92 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $205.76. 77,499 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 115,762. UniFirst has a 1-year low of $132.38 and a 1-year high of $208.48. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $195.80 and its 200 day simple moving average is $182.32. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.82 billion, a PE ratio of 24.15 and a beta of 0.73.

UniFirst (NYSE:UNF) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 23rd. The textile maker reported $2.40 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.96 by $0.44. The company had revenue of $479.62 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $471.41 million. UniFirst had a net margin of 9.49% and a return on equity of 9.67%. UniFirst’s revenue was up 10.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $2.06 earnings per share. On average, analysts forecast that UniFirst will post 8.02 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 3rd. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 6th will be paid a dividend of $0.25 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 5th. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.49%. This is an increase from UniFirst’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.11. UniFirst’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 5.28%.

In related news, major shareholder Cecelia Levenstein sold 8,408 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $201.97, for a total transaction of $1,698,163.76. Following the sale, the insider now owns 118,558 shares in the company, valued at $23,945,159.26. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 29,500 shares of company stock worth $5,846,211. 1.00% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Janus Henderson Group PLC raised its stake in UniFirst by 0.5% during the second quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 717,309 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $135,263,000 after purchasing an additional 3,306 shares during the period. Tweedy Browne Co LLC raised its stake in shares of UniFirst by 1,610.2% in the 3rd quarter. Tweedy Browne Co LLC now owns 554,746 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $33,301,000 after acquiring an additional 522,309 shares during the period. Macquarie Group Ltd. raised its stake in shares of UniFirst by 0.6% in the 2nd quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 413,479 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $77,970,000 after acquiring an additional 2,545 shares during the period. Northern Trust Corp raised its stake in shares of UniFirst by 7.7% in the 2nd quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 370,172 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $69,803,000 after acquiring an additional 26,605 shares during the period. Finally, Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its stake in shares of UniFirst by 13.6% in the 2nd quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 250,955 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $47,323,000 after acquiring an additional 30,000 shares during the period. 77.56% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

UniFirst Corporation provides workplace uniforms and protective work wear clothing in the United States, Europe, and Canada. The company operates through U.S. Rental and Cleaning, Canadian Rental and Cleaning, Manufacturing, Specialty Garments Rental and Cleaning, and First Aid segments. It designs, manufactures, personalizes, rents, cleans, delivers, and sells a range of uniforms and protective clothing, including shirts, pants, jackets, coveralls, lab coats, smocks, and aprons; and specialized protective wear, such as flame resistant and high visibility garments.

