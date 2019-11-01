Unification (UND) 24-Hour Trading Volume Hits $124,127.00

Unification (CURRENCY:UND) traded down 5.2% against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 0:00 AM Eastern on October 31st. Over the last week, Unification has traded 27.5% higher against the US dollar. One Unification token can currently be purchased for about $0.0233 or 0.00000255 BTC on major exchanges including DigiFinex, BitForex and IDEX. Unification has a total market cap of $1.05 million and approximately $124,127.00 worth of Unification was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

XRP (XRP) traded down 1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.29 or 0.00003205 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.01 or 0.00011011 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $20.00 or 0.00218569 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 4.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $127.57 or 0.01393879 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded up 8.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0693 or 0.00000757 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded 3.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0197 or 0.00000215 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 5.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.77 or 0.00030243 BTC.

NEO (NEO) traded down 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $10.61 or 0.00115942 BTC.

COZ (COZ) traded 26.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00004541 BTC.

Crypto.com Chain (CRO) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0381 or 0.00000379 BTC.

Unification Token Profile

Unification’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 44,939,453 tokens. Unification’s official Twitter account is @unificationUND . The official website for Unification is unification.com . Unification’s official message board is medium.com/unificationfoundation

Unification Token Trading

Unification can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: IDEX, BitForex and DigiFinex. It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Unification directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Unification should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Unification using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

