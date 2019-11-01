Unifi (NYSE:UFI) Posts Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.03 EPS

Unifi (NYSE:UFI) released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday. The textile maker reported $0.20 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.17 by $0.03, Fidelity Earnings reports. Unifi had a return on equity of 0.63% and a net margin of 0.62%. The company had revenue of $179.95 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $184.10 million.

Shares of NYSE UFI traded up $0.06 during trading on Friday, reaching $27.36. The company had a trading volume of 2,972 shares, compared to its average volume of 97,264. Unifi has a twelve month low of $15.90 and a twelve month high of $28.58. The stock has a market capitalization of $502.18 million, a PE ratio of 209.50 and a beta of 0.69. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $22.59 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $19.99. The company has a current ratio of 3.57, a quick ratio of 1.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32.

In other Unifi news, Director Robert J. Bishop acquired 41,700 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 6th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $20.36 per share, with a total value of $849,012.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 16,734 shares in the company, valued at $340,704.24. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider Spring Master Fund L. Valueact acquired 115,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 12th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $18.80 per share, with a total value of $2,162,000.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders bought 228,841 shares of company stock valued at $4,385,065. Insiders own 25.93% of the company’s stock.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research cut Unifi from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, October 11th.

Unifi

Unifi, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells synthetic and recycled products made from polyester and nylon in the United States, Brazil, China, and internationally. The company operates in three segments: Polyester, Nylon, and International. The Polyester segment manufactures and sells polyester plastic bottle flakes, polymer beads, partially oriented yarns, textured, solution and package dyed, twisted, beamed, and draw wound yarns to other yarn manufacturers, and knitters and weavers that produce yarn and/or fabric for the apparel, hosiery, home furnishings, automotive, industrial, and other end-use markets.

