UNICORN Token Trading Down 6.5% Over Last 7 Days (UNI)

UNICORN Token (CURRENCY:UNI) traded 8.6% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 22:00 PM E.T. on November 1st. One UNICORN Token token can now be purchased for $0.0119 or 0.00000128 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges including CoinBene and Hoo. During the last seven days, UNICORN Token has traded 6.5% lower against the U.S. dollar. UNICORN Token has a total market cap of $1.27 million and $448,566.00 worth of UNICORN Token was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

UNI COIN (UNI) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.44 or 0.00015500 BTC.

Linda (LINDA) traded 13.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0005 or 0.00000004 BTC.

MintCoin (MINT) traded up 102.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000002 BTC.

AsiaCoin (AC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0011 or 0.00000029 BTC.

Interstellar Holdings (HOLD) traded up 5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0025 or 0.00000038 BTC.

GPU Coin (GPU) traded 18.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0352 or 0.00000364 BTC.

Parachute (PAR) traded 2.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0005 or 0.00000005 BTC.

Rupee (RUP) traded 13.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0032 or 0.00000035 BTC.

AllSafe (ASAFE) traded 14.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0084 or 0.00000091 BTC.

Digital Rupees (DRS) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC.

UNICORN Token Token Profile

UNICORN Token (CRYPTO:UNI) is a proof-of-stake (PoS) token that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. Its launch date was April 7th, 2017. UNICORN Token’s total supply is 9,800,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 106,912,509 tokens. The official website for UNICORN Token is unicorn.cm . UNICORN Token’s official Twitter account is @Unicoin_UNI

Buying and Selling UNICORN Token

UNICORN Token can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: CoinBene and Hoo. It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as UNICORN Token directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire UNICORN Token should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase UNICORN Token using one of the exchanges listed above.

