UMB Bank N A MO Sells 4,929 Shares of iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IVW)

UMB Bank N A MO lessened its holdings in shares of iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IVW) by 4.3% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 109,026 shares of the company’s stock after selling 4,929 shares during the quarter. UMB Bank N A MO owned approximately 0.08% of iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF worth $19,628,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Bank of America Corp DE raised its holdings in shares of iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF by 0.3% during the second quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 5,373,809 shares of the company’s stock valued at $963,202,000 after acquiring an additional 17,903 shares in the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF by 8.6% in the third quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 4,479,688 shares of the company’s stock worth $806,478,000 after purchasing an additional 353,386 shares in the last quarter. UBS Group AG raised its holdings in iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF by 2.0% in the second quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 3,442,942 shares of the company’s stock worth $617,113,000 after purchasing an additional 66,005 shares in the last quarter. CHURCHILL MANAGEMENT Corp raised its holdings in iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF by 0.8% in the second quarter. CHURCHILL MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 1,885,138 shares of the company’s stock worth $337,892,000 after purchasing an additional 15,156 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada raised its holdings in iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF by 7.2% in the second quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 541,073 shares of the company’s stock worth $96,982,000 after purchasing an additional 36,310 shares in the last quarter.

IVW traded up $1.12 during trading on Friday, reaching $184.24. The stock had a trading volume of 465,332 shares, compared to its average volume of 573,857. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $180.44 and its two-hundred day moving average is $178.91. iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF has a one year low of $140.49 and a one year high of $185.23.

iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF, formerly iShares S&P 500 Growth Index Fund (the Growth Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P 500/Citigroup Growth Index (the Growth Index). The Growth Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization growth sector of the United States equity market.

