UMB Bank N A MO Sells 1,016 Shares of Leggett & Platt, Inc. (NYSE:LEG)

UMB Bank N A MO lowered its stake in shares of Leggett & Platt, Inc. (NYSE:LEG) by 0.3% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 324,857 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,016 shares during the period. UMB Bank N A MO’s holdings in Leggett & Platt were worth $13,300,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Northern Trust Corp lifted its stake in Leggett & Platt by 0.3% during the 2nd quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 1,493,556 shares of the company’s stock valued at $57,308,000 after acquiring an additional 4,815 shares during the period. Commerzbank Aktiengesellschaft FI purchased a new stake in shares of Leggett & Platt during the 2nd quarter valued at about $457,000. Holocene Advisors LP increased its position in shares of Leggett & Platt by 68.7% during the 2nd quarter. Holocene Advisors LP now owns 71,401 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,740,000 after purchasing an additional 29,073 shares during the last quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC increased its position in shares of Leggett & Platt by 25.1% during the 2nd quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 1,248 shares of the company’s stock valued at $48,000 after purchasing an additional 250 shares during the last quarter. Finally, US Bancorp DE increased its position in shares of Leggett & Platt by 9.1% during the 2nd quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 2,004,780 shares of the company’s stock valued at $76,924,000 after purchasing an additional 167,524 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 77.92% of the company’s stock.

LEG has been the subject of several research reports. ValuEngine raised shares of Leggett & Platt from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday. TheStreet raised shares of Leggett & Platt from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Friday, September 27th. Raymond James lowered shares of Leggett & Platt from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 24th. Finally, SunTrust Banks lowered shares of Leggett & Platt from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have issued a hold rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold”.

In related news, Director Judy C. Odom sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, October 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $50.84, for a total value of $508,400.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 56,117 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,852,988.28. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink . Also, CEO Karl G. Glassman sold 10,683 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $42.13, for a total transaction of $450,074.79. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 460,505 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $19,401,075.65. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold a total of 58,706 shares of company stock valued at $2,926,408 over the last three months. 1.45% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Shares of NYSE LEG traded down $0.02 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $51.28. 1,676,526 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,162,067. Leggett & Platt, Inc. has a 1 year low of $33.48 and a 1 year high of $52.14. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.78 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.68 and a beta of 1.10. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59, a quick ratio of 1.16 and a current ratio of 1.74. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $42.28 and a 200 day moving average of $39.65.

Leggett & Platt (NYSE:LEG) last released its earnings results on Monday, October 28th. The company reported $0.76 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.67 by $0.09. The company had revenue of $1.24 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.21 billion. Leggett & Platt had a net margin of 6.45% and a return on equity of 18.05%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 13.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.66 EPS. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Leggett & Platt, Inc. will post 2.54 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, October 15th. Investors of record on Friday, September 13th were issued a $0.40 dividend. This represents a $1.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.12%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, September 12th. Leggett & Platt’s dividend payout ratio is 64.52%.

Leggett & Platt Company Profile

Leggett & Platt, Incorporated designs and produces various engineered components and products worldwide. It operates through four segments: Residential Products, Furniture Products, Industrial Products, and Specialized Products. The Residential Products segment offers innersprings, wire forms, and machines to shape wire into various types of springs; industrial sewing/finishing machines, conveyor lines, mattress packaging, and glue-drying equipment, as well as quilting machines; and structural fabrics, carpet cushions, and geo components.

