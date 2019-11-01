UMB Bank N A MO Raises Stake in UnitedHealth Group Inc (NYSE:UNH)

UMB Bank N A MO lifted its position in shares of UnitedHealth Group Inc (NYSE:UNH) by 0.6% in the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 153,210 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock after purchasing an additional 858 shares during the quarter. UnitedHealth Group comprises approximately 0.8% of UMB Bank N A MO’s holdings, making the stock its 24th largest holding. UMB Bank N A MO’s holdings in UnitedHealth Group were worth $33,295,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of UNH. Eastern Bank raised its position in shares of UnitedHealth Group by 2.0% during the 2nd quarter. Eastern Bank now owns 69,088 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock valued at $16,858,000 after acquiring an additional 1,375 shares in the last quarter. Capital Investment Advisors LLC increased its position in UnitedHealth Group by 26.2% in the second quarter. Capital Investment Advisors LLC now owns 6,379 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock worth $1,556,000 after buying an additional 1,323 shares during the period. Berkeley Capital Partners LLC increased its position in UnitedHealth Group by 7.4% in the second quarter. Berkeley Capital Partners LLC now owns 2,220 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock worth $542,000 after buying an additional 153 shares during the period. Calton & Associates Inc. increased its position in UnitedHealth Group by 22.7% in the second quarter. Calton & Associates Inc. now owns 2,074 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock worth $506,000 after buying an additional 384 shares during the period. Finally, Granite Investment Partners LLC increased its position in UnitedHealth Group by 1.8% in the second quarter. Granite Investment Partners LLC now owns 67,540 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock worth $16,480,000 after buying an additional 1,193 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 85.64% of the company’s stock.

Get UnitedHealth Group alerts:

In other UnitedHealth Group news, Director Richard T. Burke sold 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $231.50, for a total value of $463,000.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 187,979 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $43,517,138.50. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Richard T. Burke sold 25,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, October 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $236.56, for a total value of $5,914,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 163,331 shares in the company, valued at approximately $38,637,581.36. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 37,000 shares of company stock worth $8,774,400 over the last three months. 0.87% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several brokerages have weighed in on UNH. Credit Suisse Group set a $293.00 target price on UnitedHealth Group and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 29th. Barclays set a $260.00 target price on UnitedHealth Group and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 8th. Cleveland Research reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of UnitedHealth Group in a research report on Monday, July 15th. Oppenheimer set a $312.00 target price on UnitedHealth Group and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, July 19th. Finally, Raymond James increased their target price on UnitedHealth Group from $265.00 to $300.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, July 19th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $283.84.

Shares of UNH traded down $0.49 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $252.21. 2,896,454 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,823,749. UnitedHealth Group Inc has a 12-month low of $208.07 and a 12-month high of $287.94. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $231.53 and a 200-day simple moving average of $239.82. The company has a quick ratio of 0.67, a current ratio of 0.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67. The company has a market cap of $239.09 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.58, a P/E/G ratio of 1.34 and a beta of 0.60.

UnitedHealth Group (NYSE:UNH) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 15th. The healthcare conglomerate reported $3.88 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $3.75 by $0.13. UnitedHealth Group had a return on equity of 25.30% and a net margin of 5.57%. The company had revenue of $60.35 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $59.84 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $3.41 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 6.7% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts expect that UnitedHealth Group Inc will post 14.96 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

UnitedHealth Group Company Profile

UnitedHealth Group Incorporated operates as a diversified health care company in the United States. It operates through four segments: UnitedHealthcare, OptumHealth, OptumInsight, and OptumRx. The UnitedHealthcare segment offers consumer-oriented health benefit plans and services for national employers, public sector employers, mid-sized employers, small businesses, and individuals; health and well-being services to individuals age 50 and older, addressing their needs for preventive and acute health care services, as well as services dealing with chronic disease and other specialized issues for older individuals; and Medicaid plans, Children's Health Insurance Program, and health care programs; and health and dental benefits.

Featured Story: Initial Coin Offerings entail a high degree of risk

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding UNH? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for UnitedHealth Group Inc (NYSE:UNH).

Receive News & Ratings for UnitedHealth Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for UnitedHealth Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.